Physicists Rishav Roshan of the University of Southampton and Sudipta Shaw of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur have proposed a model in which a hypothetical heavy right-handed neutrino could briefly have dominated the energy balance of the early Universe. This could have accelerated the expansion of space and changed the conditions under which matter gained an advantage over antimatter, Live Science reports.

The work was published on September 8 in the journal Physical Review Letters. The authors examined a third right-handed neutrino, which is often disregarded in models of the “seesaw” mechanism because two such particles are sufficient to explain the available data.

Right-handed neutrinos

Neutrinos are particles that interact with matter very rarely. All neutrinos detected so far have left-handed “handedness,” while right-handed neutrinos remain hypothetical. According to Roshan, they have no electric charge, do not experience the weak nuclear interaction, and are much heavier than their left-handed counterparts.

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The “seesaw” mechanism suggests that an ordinary neutrino has a tiny admixture of a heavy right-handed partner. This may explain the small mass of ordinary neutrinos and their ability to change type while moving.

A period of particle dominance

In the authors’ calculations, one such particle had a mass approximately 100 trillion times greater than that of a proton. At first, it moved at nearly the speed of light, but slowed down as the Universe cooled. Its energy became increasingly determined by its mass, so this particle’s share in the overall energy balance of the cosmos could have grown to become dominant.

According to the model, the faster expansion of the Universe delayed some particle interactions. This could have affected the formation of a small excess of leptons, from which matter’s advantage over antimatter later emerged. The authors also concluded that a lighter right-handed neutrino with a mass approximately 100 billion times greater than that of a proton could have produced the observed amount of matter.

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