Japanese company GMO Internet has submitted an urgent request to the Japanese government regarding the use of active cyber defense measures following unauthorized access to servers used for automated foreign exchange margin trading. The Japan Times reports, citing sources.

Access to servers

GMO Internet reported unauthorized access to its servers for automated FX trading. The incident could potentially have affected 26,739 servers.

Some users reported losses due to unauthorized transactions on their accounts. The company said it would compensate customers for such losses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Payments to users

In addition to compensating losses, GMO Internet plans to pay 5,000 yen to all users, regardless of whether they suffered financial losses.

On October 1, an active cyber defense system came into effect in Japan. It provides that the Self-Defense Forces and police can infiltrate an attacker's server in advance in order to neutralize it and prevent harm.

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