SiGMA World 2026 has wrapped up in Rome. Over four days, Fiera Roma hosted 31,000 attendees across five conference stages and eight exhibition halls.

Fintech entrepreneur Iurii Danilov, founder and CEO of SlamBase, spent a week in Rome — no booth, no keynote, only negotiations. Before the show he told UA.NEWS why he was betting on China UnionPay and artificial intelligence in payments. Now we asked him which of those predictions held up, and which turned out to be harder than expect.

Iurii, in one sentence: what was SiGMA like this year?

The most payments-driven SiGMA I can remember. Formally it is an iGaming show, but half of the corridor conversations were not about games — they were about money. How to accept it, how to pay out fast, how to clear compliance in a new jurisdiction without losing the customer on the checkout page. The dedicated Payments stage was full every day.



You went without a booth again. Any regrets?

None, and I would do it the same way again. A booth ties you to a few square metres: you wait for people to come to you. Without one, you choose who you talk to. I scheduled meetings in advance with banks, EMIs, payment providers, operators and technology companies. The most valuable conversations happened not in the halls but over coffee or dinner, once the badges were off and people could talk business.

Before the show you said UnionPay in Europe is not a “Chinese tourists only” button but a growth channel. What did you see in Rome?

The thesis held, and faster than I expected. A year ago, the answer to any question about UnionPay was “we don’t have Chinese customers”. This year the question was different: “How much does the integration cost, and how long does it take?” The market has matured.

The numbers back this up. UnionPay is now accepted in more than 90% of European countries and regions. Local issuance of UnionPay cards in Europe has passed one million across 13 countries, including Italy and Spain. So this is no longer only about tourists — it is also European residents with UnionPay cards in their wallets.



Was there news during the show itself?

Yes, and telling news. On 6 November, while we were in Rome, UnionPay International signed a memorandum of understanding with TenPay Global, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform. The signal is simple: Asian wallets and the card scheme are moving closer. For a European merchant, that means access to huge Asian traffic through fewer integrations.

Another example is Iberia. Getnet and UnionPay International are rolling out UnionPay acceptance in Spain and Portugal, with pilots in transport and major retail during 2026. I live in Portugal, and I can see how this is changing the habits of both tourists and local shops.

So is UnionPay a threat to Visa and Mastercard?

No, and I would warn against that kind of rhetoric. Visa and Mastercard are not going anywhere; they are the foundation. The real point is different: European businesses are learning to live in a multi-scheme world. The winner is whoever has one integration covering several schemes, local payment methods and digital assets. That company captures the customer with a different payment habit. Everyone else pays for it in conversion, even if they never see it in their reports.



You talk about one integration for several schemes. What did you bring to those meetings yourself?

Two products that we are developing together with our partners. This is the first time I am talking about them publicly, so I will skip the fine print — some things should stay a surprise.

The first is Tranzify. It is software that gives payment providers, banks and fintechs a single entry point into the world of payments: one integration instead of dozens, and their own brand instead of someone else’s. Exactly how we achieve that is our know-how.

One principle matters a lot: Tranzify is software, not a payment institution. We do not hold client funds; licensed partners move the money. And the team is already working on the next step — believe me, there is nothing like it on the market yet. We will talk about it when there is something to show.

The second is SendsHub, infrastructure for businesses that work with digital assets.

It is a level that used to be available only to the largest players. The platform has passed its ISO/IEC 27001 certification audit, and what comes next I will keep behind the scenes for now.

Why these two products together?

Because they cover two halves of the same problem: traditional payments and digital assets. The client does not need to build two separate infrastructures — they see the full picture of how money moves. That is what I brought to Rome. Some of the conversations that started there go far beyond a single trade show. But more on that later.



Your second theme is artificial intelligence. What changed in a year?

A year ago, AI in payments lived on slides. This year it lives in products. I see three mature areas.

The first is fraud prevention. Models score transaction risk in milliseconds. The key metric is no longer “how many fraudsters did we block” but “how many honest customers did we keep”. Overly strict rules cost a business more than the fraudsters do.

The second is smart routing. The system itself picks the acquirer, scheme and currency for each transaction — wherever the approval chance is higher and the cost lower. A few extra percentage points of approval rate mean millions for a large merchant.

The third is compliance. Automated KYC, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening. Where a whole team used to sit, a model now does the routine, and people focus on the complex cases.

And agentic commerce, which everyone is talking about?

The hottest topic of the show and, honestly, the least mature. It is about purchases initiated not by a person but by an AI agent on their behalf. There are still more questions than answers. Who authenticates the agent? Who is liable if the agent buys the wrong thing? How do you handle a chargeback? I am convinced that whoever builds reliable infrastructure for this first will own the market for years.

What risks do you see in AI for payments?

The main one is explainability. A bank or a regulator must understand why a transaction was declined. “The model decided” will not pass an audit. So AI should be an assistant, with a human kept in the loop on critical decisions. European AI regulation is moving in exactly that direction, and I think that is right.



How has the conversation about regulation changed overall?

Regulation has stopped being a bogeyman and become a filter. MiCA is in force, the transition periods are over, and the digital asset market has grown up. A licence is no longer a bonus; it is the entry ticket. Banks and PSPs would rather talk to companies with a transparent structure, membership in a self-regulatory organisation and a clear AML framework. For us, that is a competitive advantage, not a burden.

What was missing at the show?

Honesty about numbers. Many booths promise near-100% approval rates and onboarding “in one day”. I am more interested in the people who show real metrics, real decline cases, and explain what they do when something goes wrong. Those are the partners you can build a long-term business with.

What are the practical results of the trip?

Several agreements with banks and payment providers in Europe are already in progress. We will share the details once they are signed — I don’t like announcing things that are not closed. The second result is just as important: I came back with a clear picture of what the market wants in 2027. Multi-scheme infrastructure, AI-driven fraud prevention, fast payouts and transparent compliance. That is exactly where we will be heading.



Will you come back to Rome?

Yes. SiGMA has already announced a third Rome summit: Fiera Roma in May 2027, with 35,000 attendees expected. This time I am considering a booth or a speaking slot. Six months is enough for some of today’s agreements to become case studies worth presenting on stage.

Finally: before the show you said Lisbon was a home game for you and Rome an away game. What’s the score?

An away win by the narrowest of margins. More seriously, Rome taught me patience. Everything here was built over centuries, and trust in payments works the same way: you cannot win it in four days at a trade show. But in four days you can lay the foundation. That is exactly what we did.

Iurii Danilov is a fintech entrepreneur, founder and CEO of SlamBase. He works at the intersection of payments, digital assets and international relations, and divides his time between Lisbon, Dubai and London.

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