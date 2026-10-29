Chinese chili oil producer Lao Gan Ma has denied reports of mass layoffs at its plant following the introduction of an artificial intelligence-based chili inspection system. The dispute arose after remarks by the company’s vice president and quality director, Li Xin, at a provincial government conference in late September, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Claims of staff cuts

According to state media, Li Xin said that AI helped substantially reduce the share of defective products, while Lao Gan Ma’s revenue in 2025 reached a record 5.4 billion yuan, or about US$810 million. He reportedly also said that after the system was launched last year, the number of workers on one production line fell from more than 600 to 48.

These reports sparked criticism on Chinese social media. Some users accused the company of placing profit and efficiency above workers’ welfare. One hashtag on the Sina Weibo platform had received more than 120 million views as of Wednesday, and some users called for a boycott of Lao Gan Ma products.

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The company’s position

On Monday, October 26, a Lao Gan Ma representative told Chinese media that claims of mass layoffs were false. He confirmed that the company uses AI technology for product inspection, but said that so many people had never worked on that production line from the outset.

The discussion is taking place amid concerns in China about the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, especially in labor-intensive industries. Beijing has said it intends to protect jobs and encourage hiring while accelerating AI adoption.

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