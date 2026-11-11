A yellow brick road was discovered on the floor of the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii; scientists explained how it was formed

On the floor of the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian Islands, researchers have discovered an unusual geological formation that resembles a cobblestone road made of yellow bricks. The unusual structure was documented by the crew of the research vessel Nautilus.

The discovery was made at a depth of about 1,029 meters during a survey of the seafloor north of the Hawaiian archipelago.

During a live broadcast from a remotely operated underwater vehicle, the camera showed a section of the seafloor with unusually even cracks. They intersected with one another, forming a grid of rectangular fragments resembling brickwork. The yellowish hue of the rock further emphasized this resemblance to the road from the fairy tale *The Wizard of Oz*.

Despite its unusual appearance, the discovery is entirely natural in origin. Scientists have identified it as a fragmented flow of hyaloclastite—a volcanic rock formed when hot lava comes into contact with cold seawater.

When molten lava enters the water, it cools rapidly. Due to thermal shock, the outer layer of the lava flow quickly solidifies and cracks.

Under the influence of temperature fluctuations and high pressure at great depths, a network of cracks forms within the rock. It is this network that creates the characteristic geometric pattern, which resembles a paved road.

Over time, mineral deposits accumulate in the cracks. As a result, the boundaries between individual rock fragments become even more distinct.

Similar geological formations occur not only on the ocean floor but also on land. One of the most famous examples is the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland. Its distinctive geometric shapes also resulted from volcanic activity.

Thus, the mysterious “yellow brick road” near the Hawaiian Islands turned out not to be a trace of an ancient civilization or the legendary Atlantis, but rather an unusual natural result of the interaction between volcanic lava and ocean water.

This is reported by Futura-sciences.com.

Previously, Chinese scientists investigated how wind energy from the ocean’s surface can be transferred thousands of meters into the water and reach the seafloor. In the area where the Kuroshio Current extends east of Japan, they observed concentrated flows of this energy, which they called “inertial chimneys.”

Scientists at the University of Bergen in Norway observed a change in water color near the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. An analysis of satellite observations from 2002 to 2022 showed a statistically significant increase in the ocean’s brightness in the blue and green wavelength ranges, creating a gradual blue-green tint.

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