On the Tibetan Plateau in China, researchers found an increase in near-surface ground ice across approximately 35% of the permafrost area. This is occurring despite the region warming at roughly twice the global average rate over recent decades, the South China Morning Post reports.

Borehole and satellite data

A Peking University team led by Li Dongfeng collected data from 369 boreholes in permafrost areas of the Tibetan Plateau. A comparison of boreholes drilled before and after 2000 showed that newer samples generally contained more ice.

The scientists also used satellite data, machine learning and permafrost modelling. This made it possible to reconstruct changes in water content at depths of up to 3.2 metres between 1979 and 2018. The researchers found ice accumulation in the lower part of the active layer — the surface soil layer that thaws and freezes seasonally.

According to the study, published in July in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, the anomalous ice increase is mainly concentrated in the inner northwestern part of the plateau.

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Precipitation as the main factor

The study authors concluded that increased precipitation was the main factor behind the ice increase. Meteorological data showed that since 2000, annual rainfall and snowfall amounts in inland areas influenced by westerly winds have risen by 60%.

The researchers suggest that the additional moisture seeps into the lower part of the active layer and refreezes at persistently sub-zero temperatures, gradually building up ground ice. At the same time, the impact of this process on permafrost stability, the environment and socio-economic consequences requires further study.

The scientists noted that this phenomenon should be taken into account in engineering projects, environmental safety assessments and the development of climate change adaptation policies. Permafrost thawing on the Tibetan Plateau, they said, poses a risk to landscapes, ecosystems and infrastructure.

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