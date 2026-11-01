An international group of researchers has found geochemical evidence that bodies forming during the first million years of the Solar System's existence consisted predominantly of chondrules — small rocky particles formed at high temperatures. The oldest bodies in the outer part of the Solar System contained from 83% to 92% chondrules, ScienceAlert reports.

Traces of early bodies in meteorites

The conclusions were drawn from an analysis of iron meteorites that fell to Earth. They preserved chemical traces of the mixing of chondrules with matrix — fine-grained cold dust rich in water ice and organic molecules. Radioactive dating and data on the complete melting of these meteorites' parent bodies indicate that they originated in the earliest period of the Solar System's formation.

Scientists used two independent indicators: the estimated sulfur content, which is significantly higher in the matrix than in chondrules, and the degree of iron oxidation. The latter indicator makes it possible to determine how much water ice and oxidized dust ancient bodies contained. Both approaches showed that early planetesimals had very little matrix.

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How the composition of matter changed

According to the study, about 2 million years after the beginning of the Solar System's formation, chondrules still predominated during the formation of planetesimals — larger bodies that could potentially grow into planets or moons. However, about 4 million years later, the icy matrix became dominant.

The authors also suggest that the initial dominance of chondrules was linked to aerodynamic sorting: their stronger and more compact properties could have increased the likelihood of particles sticking together. The study, published in Nature Astronomy, also explains the small number of the oldest chondrules in the meteorite record: the rocks containing them later melted because of internal heating.

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