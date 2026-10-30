In Paris, France, Professor Wang Jin-tsan of National Ilan University received one of the top Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for research into an artificial intelligence-enabled technology for converting wastewater into energy. Taipei Times reported this.

Award for clean technology

The researcher from the Department of Mechanical and Electromechanical Engineering was recognized in the Green and Clean Technology category for achievements in sustainable and energy-efficient computing. The winners of the 2026 Stevie Awards were officially announced in late July, while the award ceremony took place in Paris on Wednesday.

The technology is based on microbial fuel cells and combines AI forecasting, real-time monitoring, digital twins and thermohydrodynamic analysis. According to Wang, it makes it possible to treat wastewater, remove pollutants and generate electricity produced by microorganisms during the decomposition of organic matter.

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AI and digital twins

The research group uses AI to analyze relationships between water quality, flow rate, voltage and the system's operating conditions. This helps forecast energy generation, pollutant removal efficiency and changes in the facility's operation.

Digital twins are used to model the real system, which, according to the researcher, makes it possible to improve its efficiency and stability. Wang's laboratory includes specialists in biology, environmental engineering, materials science, chemistry and electrical engineering, while he himself specializes in aerospace engineering. The researcher hopes that the technology will eventually be used for decentralized wastewater treatment, in smart factories, resource recycling systems and energy systems in remote areas.

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