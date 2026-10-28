Local councils in Western Australia are introducing restrictions on the use of smart glasses in public facilities, including swimming pools, libraries and recreation centres. The decisions are explained by privacy concerns, as such devices can record photos, videos and audio at the press of a button, ABC News reports.

Restrictions in Kondinin and Margaret River

The Shire of Kondinin, located about 270 kilometres east of Perth, has banned smart glasses at the local pool, libraries, council offices, public toilets and halls. The ban also applies to events organised by the council, although local authorities cannot restrict the use of the devices in parks or on streets.

Shire President Ken Murice said the council was concerned by reports of recordings made with such devices in public places in other countries. In the Shire of Augusta–Margaret River, smart glasses have been banned in recreation centres, including the swimming pool. Council President Julia Gjin-Rice stressed that the move was preventive rather than a response to a specific incident.

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Restrictions in Cue and review in Perth

Gjin-Rice noted that people who need smart glasses for medical reasons will be allowed to use them. At the same time, disability rights advocates point to the benefits of such devices for everyday needs and warn against stigmatising their users.

In the Shire of Cue, employees, council members and contractors have been prohibited from using smart glasses at local government facilities, including a caravan park and a water park. Visitors are not deprived of the right to use the glasses there, but may be required to switch off and put away any recording device while on shire premises.

The City of Perth Council considered a proposal to instruct the chief executive officer to review the use of smart glasses and other wearable recording devices at city facilities. A council document mentions emerging privacy risks in public and semi-private spaces, including changing rooms and public facilities. A decision is expected after the review is completed early next year.

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