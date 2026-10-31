The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assesses that China may deploy laser and other directed-energy weapons in orbit for military operations in space by the end of the 2020s. OilPrice reports this, citing the DIA report “Challenges to Security in Space.”

Assessment by U.S. intelligence

The report was the first public U.S. government assessment of the possible timeframe for China to acquire space-based directed-energy weapons. According to the DIA, Beijing already has ground-based systems capable of disrupting, degrading or damaging satellites. By the end of the decade, these capabilities may be enhanced and could potentially affect spacecraft beyond low Earth orbit.

The document also released a rare image of China’s new reusable spaceplane. As OilPrice notes, the People’s Liberation Army of China does not disclose much information about this vehicle, but speaks more actively about the development of directed-energy systems. In January 2021, PLA media said that laser weapons were entering a golden era and named the temporary blinding of sensors as one possible application.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Doubts over the timeframe

Victoria Samson, director of space security and stability at the Secure World Foundation, told the South China Morning Post that she would be very surprised if China deployed space-based laser weapons as early as the end of the 2020s.

China’s state-run Global Times accused Washington of exaggerating space threats, while pointing to the buildup of U.S. military capabilities in orbit. Brendan Mulvaney, director of the China Aerospace Studies Institute, said that in a potential conflict, the United States depends far more on space infrastructure than the PLA. In his view, disrupting satellite operations could have a disproportionate impact on U.S. forces, particularly in the event of a regional conflict over Taiwan.

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