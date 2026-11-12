Artificial Intelligence vs. Universities: Why the U.K. Is Threatening Sanctions and Can We Trust AI Detectors?

The British higher education regulator has warned universities of possible sanctions due to insufficient oversight of the use of artificial intelligence in student work. ChatGPT and similar systems have already become a common learning tool, but verifying the true authorship of term papers, essays, and theses is becoming increasingly difficult. At the same time, specialized AI detectors can make mistakes, either falsely accusing diligent students or failing to flag texts generated by neural networks.

British universities are being forced to rethink their assessment practices. The Office for Students, the regulatory body, believes that traditional written assignments no longer always allow for an accurate assessment of students’ actual level of preparation. A student can receive a high grade for a text that was almost entirely generated by artificial intelligence, even without having mastered the material.

The problem extends far beyond the United Kingdom. Generative AI is forcing us to rethink the role of homework, exams, instructors, and degrees. If a neural network can write a convincing academic paper in a matter of minutes, universities will have to find other ways to assess knowledge.

UA.News explains why British authorities are discussing sanctions against universities, how reliable AI detectors are, and how new technologies could transform the higher education system.

Why the UK Is Threatening Universities with Sanctions Over AI

On November 11, 2026, the British higher education regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), released the results of a study on the use of artificial intelligence at universities in England. The study was prepared in collaboration with the organization Advance HE.

The researchers spoke with over 300 students and staff members from more than 120 higher education institutions. They found that traditional written assignments, completed without faculty supervision, are increasingly failing to reflect students’ actual knowledge.

Study participants described instances where their classmates completed assignments using AI in a matter of minutes and received grades roughly equivalent to those of students who spent significantly more time working on the assignments independently.

The regulator fears that this undermines confidence in university degrees. Employers expect a degree to confirm a certain level of knowledge and professional training. However, if a significant portion of coursework is completed by a neural network, that guarantee becomes questionable.

Josh Fleming, Director of Strategy and Delivery at the Office for Students, warned of the scale of the problem.

“This also poses a risk to the system on a generational scale, threatening to undermine students’ learning and institutions’ ability to assess their knowledge,” Fleming said.

At the same time, the British regulator has not imposed a blanket ban on ChatGPT nor announced automatic penalties for student work generated by neural networks.

The focus is on compliance with existing educational quality standards. If a university cannot ensure reliable assessment of knowledge, the regulator has the right to apply measures provided for by law, including financial penalties and additional regulatory requirements.

The OfS guidelines state that universities must review their assessment methods and implement procedures that allow for the objective identification of violations.

How Widely Do Students Use ChatGPT in Their Studies?

In March 2026, the British think tank Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) published a study showing that generative AI has practically become a standard tool in university education.

The survey included 1,054 students in the United Kingdom. According to the results, 95% of respondents used artificial intelligence for at least one type of activity, and 94% used generative systems to assist with assignments graded by instructors.

However, this does not mean that nearly all students rely on neural networks to write their theses or term papers. The most common ways students use AI include searching for explanations, creating outlines, summarizing literature, preparing for exams, and editing texts.

Twelve percent of respondents admitted to directly including AI-generated text in assignments submitted for grading. By comparison, this figure was 8% in 2025 and only 3% in 2024.

At the same time, 68% of students consider skills in working with artificial intelligence essential for their professional future. However, less than half are confident that their instructors provide sufficient support to help them develop these competencies.

The survey itself revealed students’ mixed attitudes toward neural networks. Some believe they help them master complex topics more quickly. Others fear a loss of independence and a decline in their own skills.

One participant summed up his experience with AI quite succinctly: “I don’t use my brain at all.”

This response highlights the main problem: the same technology can either help a person learn or allow them to effectively avoid the learning process altogether.

How AI Detectors Work and Why They Make Mistakes

Following the release of ChatGPT, educational institutions began using systems that attempt to determine whether a student wrote a text on their own.

Well-known tools include Turnitin, GPTZero, and Copyleaks. Unlike traditional anti-plagiarism systems, they do not necessarily search for matches with other sources. Instead, the algorithms analyze linguistic patterns and assess the likelihood that the text was generated by a machine.

The problem is that generative models are trained on massive datasets of human-written text. At the same time, humans can also write in a structured, predictable, and stylistically uniform manner, especially in academic papers.

The story of OpenAI is illustrative. In January 2023, the developer of ChatGPT introduced its own detector designed to identify texts created by artificial intelligence. During testing, the system correctly identified only 26% of machine-generated texts as likely to be AI-generated. At the same time, in 9% of cases, it incorrectly flagged human-written texts as AI-generated.

In July of that same year, the company discontinued the classifier due to its lack of accuracy. This does not mean that all modern detectors perform this poorly. Technology continues to advance, and some systems demonstrate significantly higher effectiveness.

Turnitin’s documentation states that the system may incorrectly classify both human-written and AI-generated texts. The company emphasizes that the result of an automated check should not be the sole basis for negative decisions regarding a student.

Furthermore, detection tools are not always capable of determining a person’s actual contribution. For example, a student might conduct research independently and then use AI for grammatical editing. Another student might obtain a ready-made text and only partially rewrite it.

To the algorithm, these cases may appear similar, although from the perspective of academic integrity, there is a fundamental difference between them.

Can AI detectors falsely accuse an innocent student?

One of the most well-known studies on this issue was conducted by researchers at Stanford University. In 2023, they published a paper on the bias of AI detectors toward non-native English speakers. According to Stanford HAI, 61.22% of the essays in a TOEFL sample written by non-native English speakers were incorrectly identified as having been generated by artificial intelligence.

The researchers attributed this to writing characteristics. People who use a foreign language often choose simpler words, shorter phrases, and more predictable sentence structures. It is precisely these characteristics that algorithms may take into account.

As a result, a student risks being suspected of academic dishonesty simply because of the characteristics of their own writing style. At the same time, the study’s results cannot be automatically applied to all modern detection tools, since it was conducted in 2023 using specific systems.

For example, a 2026 study comparing GPTZero, Pangram, Copyleaks, and Turnitin revealed significant differences between the tools. Pangram demonstrated better results on several types of generated and mixed texts, while other systems were more likely to miss the presence of AI, especially in the case of newer models.

That said, all four tools correctly classified entirely human-written texts in a test sample of 160 documents. Therefore, the claim that detectors do not work at all would be incorrect. Their effectiveness depends on the specific tool, the type of text, and the testing conditions.

However, even a small percentage of false positives can create serious problems. If a system incorrectly flags just 1% of human-written texts, among 10,000 such works, it could potentially generate about 100 false positives.

For a student, the consequences of a false accusation could include a lower grade, disciplinary action, and damage to their reputation.

How Universities Plan to Assess Knowledge Without AI

One of the Office for Students’ key recommendations is to expand the use of assessment methods in which students do not have access to generative AI.

These include proctored written exams, oral responses, presentations, practical assignments, and demonstrations of professional skills. For example, an essay prepared at home may still be part of the assessment. However, the instructor also conducts a brief interview during which the student explains the research methodology, main arguments, and conclusions.

Another approach is to assess not only the final result but also the process of creating the work. The student must demonstrate the progression of the research step by step: from choosing a topic to analyzing sources and drawing conclusions.

Universities can also use assignments in which AI becomes part of the learning process. For example, a future lawyer might be asked to review ChatGPT’s legal arguments and identify erroneous references to court decisions. A programmer might be asked to analyze the generated code, identify flaws, and explain how to fix them.

In such cases, the student demonstrates not the ability to obtain a ready-made answer, but the ability to critically evaluate the algorithm’s output.

Does Using ChatGPT Really Impair Students’ Knowledge?

The problem with generative AI goes beyond academic dishonesty. Even if a university permits its use, the question remains whether the technology actually helps students learn the material.

In 2025, the journal *Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences* published a study on the impact of AI assistants on learning mathematics. The experiment involved nearly a thousand schoolchildren. Some participants used a standard GPT-4-based assistant, while others used a specialized AI tutor that guided students toward solving problems independently.

During practical sessions, both groups’ results improved. Students using the standard AI assistant achieved results 48% higher, while those using the specialized tutor achieved results 127% higher compared to the control group.

However, on an independent exam without AI assistance, the results of the group using the standard chatbot were 17% worse than those of students who did not use the technology at all.

In contrast, the specialized AI tutor largely eliminated this negative effect. The researchers explained this by noting that the standard chatbot allowed students to quickly obtain ready-made solutions without doing the necessary intellectual work. The specialized tool more often offered hints and encouraged students to find the answer on their own.

At the same time, there are studies that demonstrate the positive impact of educational AI systems. In particular, an experiment published in *Scientific Reports* in 2025 demonstrated that a specialized AI tutor outperformed the traditional classroom-based learning format under study.

Therefore, what matters is not the mere use of a neural network, but whether it helps people think independently.

How Artificial Intelligence Will Change Universities and the Education System

The proliferation of generative models is forcing universities to rethink not only the format of exams but also the very purpose of education. For many years, written assignments have been one of the primary ways to assess a student’s ability to analyze sources, formulate arguments, and draw conclusions.

Now, artificial intelligence can perform a significant portion of these tasks. However, this does not mean that these skills have lost their value. On the contrary, a person must have a sufficient understanding of the subject to spot errors in the algorithm and evaluate the quality of its conclusions.

In the future, universities will likely develop two approaches simultaneously.

The first involves independently assessing foundational knowledge through exams, oral responses, and practical assignments.

The second involves integrating artificial intelligence directly into educational programs. Students will be taught to verify the results of models, identify errors, protect personal data, and determine situations where the use of AI is inappropriate.

For journalism, this means verifying sources and identifying fabricated quotes. For law, it means critically analyzing legal conclusions. For programming, it means verifying generated code and taking responsibility for its security.

At the same time, new technologies pose a risk of educational inequality. Paid versions of models may offer broader capabilities than free ones, so students with greater financial resources potentially gain an advantage.

UNESCO’s recommendations emphasize that the implementation of generative artificial intelligence must take into account human rights, the protection of personal data, and the principles of equal access to education.

The British regulator is effectively signaling that universities can no longer limit themselves to formal checks on academic integrity. They will have to change the very principles of assessment.

At the same time, an overreliance on AI detectors could create new problems. A false accusation can harm a student, while even correctly identified generated text does not always prove a violation of academic rules.

The key question for the future of education is no longer simply who wrote the text—a person or a neural network. What matters far more is whether a person is capable of independently explaining, verifying, and applying the knowledge attested to by their degree.

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