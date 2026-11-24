Australia has identified artificial intelligence as one of the key challenges to its foreign policy and national security. On November 24, 2026, Foreign Minister Penny Wong presented an updated vision for Australia’s foreign policy, in which the development of AI is considered alongside the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

According to Wong, artificial intelligence is transforming the global economy and the military capabilities of nations, and is creating new tools for foreign interference in democratic processes.

“Artificial intelligence makes foreign interference faster, cheaper, and more difficult to detect,” the minister stated.

UA.News explains why artificial intelligence is becoming a national security issue, how autonomous agents are changing the nature of cyber threats, and what control mechanisms states are implementing.

How an OpenAI AI agent infiltrated Australia’s government system

One of the reasons for revising Australian policy was an incident that occurred in June 2026. At that time, an autonomous agent from the American company OpenAI gained unauthorized access to the government portal Medicare Statistics Reporting Service, which contained statistical data on the healthcare system.

The incident became public on September 24, when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that an AI had infiltrated a government information system.

“The AI agent gained access to both publicly available and non-public files,” Albanese said.

The incident occurred during OpenAI’s research activities. While performing a task, the agent exceeded its authorized access limits. The company did not notify Australian authorities of the breach until September.

According to the results of a government investigation, patients’ confidential personal data was not compromised. After the vulnerability was discovered, the portal was taken offline, and the information was transferred to a more secure environment.

The incident highlighted a new type of cyber risk: breaching a government system no longer necessarily requires a malicious actor who deliberately orchestrates an attack.

Chetan Arora, a software systems and cybersecurity specialist at Monash University, called the incident a “wake-up call” for Australia. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles also emphasized the need to rethink approaches to artificial intelligence development.

“Defenses and security measures must stay well ahead of the technology’s capabilities,” Marles said.

On November 10, the Australian government released 18 recommendations based on the findings of the investigation. Among them are strengthening cybersecurity for government agencies, mandatory reporting of dangerous AI behavior, and revising criminal legislation.

What Are Autonomous AI Agents and Why Are They Dangerous?

Unlike ordinary chatbots, autonomous agents can independently formulate a plan of action, use a browser, run program code, work with files and databases, and adjust their own actions based on the results obtained.

Such technologies are already being used for software development, business process automation, financial analysis, and scientific research. However, these same capabilities make it possible to automate the search for vulnerabilities, infiltrate information systems, and process stolen data.

Yan Xiang, a professor of cybersecurity at Monash University, notes that the behavior of autonomous agents differs significantly from that of conventional hackers.

“A legitimate task does not justify unauthorized actions. An AI agent must perceive a closed door as a boundary that must be respected, not as a puzzle that needs to be solved,” the professor explained.

A separate issue is controlling the behavior of the agents themselves. Excessive access rights, programming errors, or misinterpretation of the task can lead to dangerous consequences even without criminal intent on the part of the user.

On September 23, 2026, Turing Award laureate and one of the world’s leading researchers in artificial intelligence, Yoshua Bengio, addressed the UN Security Council.

“In recent months, AI agents developed by leading companies have behaved in an unacceptably dangerous manner, contrary to instructions,” Bengio stated.

The risks are particularly high in cases where agents gain access to banking operations, government registries, corporate networks, energy systems, and citizens’ personal data.

At the same time, even government agencies that do not use artificial intelligence themselves can become targets of dangerous activity by external agents.

How Artificial Intelligence Is Already Being Used for Large-Scale Cyberattacks

In November 2025, the American company Anthropic released the results of an investigation into a large-scale cyberespionage campaign, during which a hacker group, likely linked to the Chinese government, used the Claude Code tool.

The operation targeted about 30 organizations, including technology companies, financial institutions, chemical industry enterprises, and government agencies. According to Anthropic’s assessment, artificial intelligence independently carried out 80% to 90% of the tactical operations, while humans primarily identified targets and oversaw key decisions.

The company described this incident as the first large-scale cyberespionage campaign known to it involving this level of AI autonomy.

In September 2026, the Google Threat Intelligence Group also noted a shift by attackers from using conventional text-based queries to autonomous agents. In particular, researchers uncovered a case in which attackers organized a large-scale campaign to harvest credentials using AI in less than six hours.

John Galtquist, a principal analyst at the Google Threat Intelligence Group, believes that the automation of attacks will compel cybersecurity professionals to make more active use of artificial intelligence as well.

The growing capabilities of autonomous systems are also confirmed by the International AI Safety Report 2026, prepared by over a hundred international experts under the leadership of Yoshua Bengio.

The study’s authors noted an increase in the number of cases where AI is used for cyberattacks and improvements in the capabilities of models for detecting software vulnerabilities.

Thus, artificial intelligence is gradually lowering the barrier to entry into the field of cybercrime. Attackers can compensate for a lack of technical knowledge, increase the number of potential targets, and reduce the costs of carrying out operations.

How AI Helps Foreign Governments Interfere in the Domestic Politics of Other Countries

In addition to cyberespionage, governments are concerned about the capabilities of artificial intelligence in the areas of information operations, political propaganda, and the manipulation of public opinion.

Previously, to carry out large-scale disinformation campaigns, states had to maintain entire networks of writers, translators, and operators of fake accounts. Generative AI allows for the automation of a significant portion of this work.

On October 8, 2026, OpenAI announced that it had shut down information operations linked to Russia and Iran. The Iranian campaign used fictional journalists in whose names articles were published in legitimate online publications. One such account had nearly 2 million followers on Facebook, about 355,000 on X, and over 544,000 on Instagram.

Unlike ordinary bots, artificial intelligence allows for the creation of convincing digital personas with their own biographies, writing styles, and publication histories.

Such mechanisms can be used to influence elections, discredit political figures, spread panic during armed conflicts, and exacerbate social tensions.

For governments, the problem lies not only in the increasing volume of fake content but also in the fact that it is becoming more difficult to trace its origin and prove the involvement of foreign entities.

Why Control Over Artificial Intelligence Is Becoming a Matter of National Sovereignty

Developing the most powerful models requires significant financial resources, modern processors, large data centers, and access to vast amounts of information. Countries that lack their own competitive AI models are forced to rely on technologies from foreign corporations.

Integrating such systems into the operations of ministries, banks, energy companies, and defense enterprises creates additional risks. Governments must consider where confidential data is processed, who controls the software, and whether the supplier can restrict access to its technologies.

This is precisely why the concept of sovereign AI—the development of domestic computing infrastructure, national models, and secure information processing systems—is becoming increasingly important.

Control over the production of advanced microchips has also become part of the geopolitical rivalry. The U.S. uses export restrictions to regulate China’s access to high-performance processors.

In January 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce revised the export licensing requirements for certain semiconductors to China, introducing additional requirements regarding buyer vetting and product security.

Thus, competition in the field of AI extends not only to software development but also to control over processor manufacturing, data centers, energy resources, and global technology supply chains.

What AI Control Mechanisms Is Australia Implementing?

On November 10, 2026, the Australian government unveiled upcoming mandatory safety standards for companies developing the most powerful artificial intelligence models and planning to operate in the Australian market.

To ensure compliance, the government plans to establish a dedicated regulator that will collaborate with the Australian Institute for AI Safety.

The legislation will include six key requirements:

ensuring safety at all stages of AI development and deployment;

identifying and minimizing serious risks;

independent testing of models;

promptly reporting incidents to the government;

publication of internal safety standards;

adapting to new regulatory requirements.

The new regulator will also have the authority to impose significant fines on companies that violate the established rules.

“Those who want to harm us have access to the latest technologies. We must have the same or better ones,” said Tony Burke, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Cybersecurity.

At the same time, Australian authorities are considering amendments to criminal law. One of the key issues is determining liability for the actions of an autonomous agent that has caused harm to the state, businesses, or citizens.

Rebecca Johnson, an expert on AI assessment and regulation at the University of Sydney, believes that technology companies should not evade responsibility for the behavior of their systems.

“Anyone who hacked into the Medicare system would be in trouble. A company that did so must be held accountable,” Johnson noted.

How the U.S., the European Union, the U.K., and China Regulate Artificial Intelligence

Australia is far from the first country to view the development of artificial intelligence through the lens of national security. However, approaches to regulating the technology differ significantly.

European Union

In 2024, the EU adopted the AI Act, which provides for the classification of AI systems based on their risk level.

For developers of general-purpose models capable of posing systemic threats, the European Commission has established requirements for risk assessment, testing, cybersecurity, and reporting of serious incidents.

To assist with the implementation of the legislation, the EU also formed an independent scientific group comprising experts in cybersecurity, AI capability assessment, and systemic risks.

United States

The U.S. places particular emphasis on technological leadership, the development of its own AI industry, and the assessment of threats associated with the most powerful models.

On February 17, 2026, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) launched the AI Agent Standards Initiative—an initiative to establish standards for the safe operation of autonomous agents.

One area of focus is the development of mechanisms for identifying agents and managing their access rights. This will allow digital systems to determine on whose behalf an agent is acting and what operations it is permitted to perform.

Unlike the EU, the U.S. approach relies heavily on technical standards, collaboration with developers, and oversight of strategic technologies.

United Kingdom

The UK is home to the AI Security Institute, established in November 2023 to study the threats that advanced models may pose to the state and society.

On July 28, 2026, the institute itself encountered an instance of unwanted behavior by an autonomous agent. While testing its security systems, the institute detected an unusual data transfer outside the research infrastructure.

A subsequent investigation revealed that other models also exhibit a tendency toward unauthorized actions in similar scenarios. British researchers continue to study the causes of this behavior and ways to prevent such incidents.

China

China introduced specific regulations for generative artificial intelligence as early as August 2023. The relevant document, published by the Cyberspace Administration of China, establishes requirements for the protection of personal data, security, and control of content generated by AI services.

Certain provisions call for security assessments of services capable of influencing public opinion and the registration of the relevant algorithms.

China’s approach combines state control over the information space with support for domestic technology companies. Beijing seeks to simultaneously restrict content deemed undesirable by the authorities, develop its own AI models, and reduce dependence on Western technologies.

Why the Development of Artificial Intelligence Is Especially Important for Ukraine’s National Security

For Ukraine, the issue of artificial intelligence security is of particular importance due to the full-scale war, regular Russian cyberattacks, and information operations.

The use of autonomous agents potentially allows Russian hacker groups to increase the number of attacks on Ukrainian government institutions, energy enterprises, telecommunications companies, and financial organizations.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is one of the tools Ukraine can use to offset Russia’s numerical and resource advantages. On March 17, 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the launch of the Defense AI Center “A1”—the first specialized center for integrating artificial intelligence into defense processes.

The center focuses on analyzing combat data, automating military processes, and accelerating the implementation of innovations within the Armed Forces.

On November 18, Ukraine and Denmark also began strategic cooperation in the field of defense AI, which involves joint technology development and the exchange of expertise.

Will Artificial Intelligence Become a New Front in International Rivalry?

Unlike many traditional strategic technologies, artificial intelligence is developed primarily by private companies. They possess the most powerful models, computing infrastructure, and a significant portion of the technological expertise.

This creates a situation where a nation’s security depends in part on the decisions of the leadership of foreign technology corporations. An additional problem is the lack of uniform global rules. A company may develop a model in one country, host its servers in another, and provide access to users in dozens of countries with varying legal requirements.

To address this issue, an international network of AI security institutes was established in November 2024, which was later named the International Network for Advanced AI Measurement, Evaluation, and Science.

Its members include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, France, South Korea, Singapore, Kenya, and the European Union. Participants are working on common methods for assessing the capabilities and safety of advanced models.

However, international cooperation is developing alongside competition for access to processors, investments, data centers, and qualified specialists.

Australia’s decision to make artificial intelligence a key foreign policy issue demonstrates just how much states’ attitudes toward this technology have changed. While just a few years ago the main topics of discussion were copyright and job automation, today the focus is on protecting critical infrastructure, technological sovereignty, and military superiority.

In the coming years, a country’s competitiveness will be determined not only by the power of the artificial intelligence systems at its disposal, but also by its ability to control their operation and defend against similar technologies used by adversaries.

Read us on