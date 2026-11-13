Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang may have had an affair with another female employee at the company, according to Reuters

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, who stepped down from the board of directors and resigned as CEO on Thursday amid a scandal over reports of two extramarital affairs, may have had a relationship with another female employee of the company.

The agency is not disclosing the woman’s name. “Attempts to contact her were unsuccessful,” the journalists noted.

Earlier reports emerged about two extramarital affairs, which reportedly led to Huang’s resignation. These involved his relationship with Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China, as well as with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare.

Kimberly Powell, Alice Huang, and a representative of Nvidia’s board of directors did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The agency was also unable to reach Alice Huang to obtain her statement.

Reuters reports this, citing its own sources.

In the U.S., Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stepped down, and CFO Colette Kress will temporarily lead the company until a permanent successor is appointed.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the U.S. Congress before Thanksgiving.

Nvidia has scheduled a company-wide town hall meeting for November 18—six days after the announcement of former CEO Jensen Huang’s immediate resignation. The company has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

In the U.S., Jensen Huang may lose approximately $108 million in stock-based compensation following his resignation from Nvidia, as the rights to those shares have not yet vested.

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