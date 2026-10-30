In Japan, employees of ministries and government agencies reduced their working time by an average of 110 minutes per week thanks to the Gennai generative artificial intelligence platform. This was shown by a survey conducted by the Digital Agency, The Japan Times reports.

Survey results

The online survey was conducted among employees of ministries and agencies in August and September. The agency received 6,439 valid responses. More than half of respondents said they were able to reduce their working time by at least one hour per week thanks to using the platform.

In particular, 35.1% of respondents reported reducing their working time by one to three hours per week. Another 10.9% saved three to five hours, 5.2% saved five to ten hours, and 3.2% saved ten hours or more. At the same time, 34.6% of respondents said that their working time had barely changed.

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How Gennai is used

Among the platform's advantages, employees cited the ability to quickly create a draft, find necessary information in large sets of documents, and acquire technical knowledge faster.

Gennai is used almost daily by 10.4% of survey participants, three to four times a week by 11%, and once or twice a week by 26.4%. Another 31.2% of respondents use the platform rarely or do not use it at all.

Gennai was developed and is operated by the Digital Agency. The platform is available to approximately 180,000 Japanese civil servants and has an AI agent function capable of autonomously performing two or more tasks simultaneously.

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