Scientists at Kobe University have identified a large magma reservoir with a high proportion of molten rock beneath Japan’s Kikai caldera. It is located beneath the site of a giant eruption that occurred about 7,300 years ago. As ScienceDaily reports, the data indicate that the reservoir is likely being replenished with new batches of magma.

Study of the submarine caldera

The Kikai caldera lies mostly underwater. After major eruptions, an empty magma reservoir can cause the rocks above it to collapse, forming a broad, relatively shallow depression known as a caldera.

Researchers from Kobe University conducted the study together with the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, JAMSTEC. They used arrays of air guns to generate seismic pulses in the Earth’s crust beneath the seafloor. Ocean-bottom seismometers recorded waves passing through the rocks, allowing the researchers to estimate the size and shape of the underground magma-bearing area.

The results were published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. The location and scale of the reservoir indicate that it belongs to the same magma storage system associated with the ancient Kikai eruption.

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Signs of fresh magma influx

Previous studies showed that a new lava dome has been forming near the center of the caldera for about 3,900 years. The chemical composition of the material from this dome and other later volcanic products differs from that of the rocks ejected during the giant eruption.

According to the researchers, this means that the magma beneath the lava dome likely came from deeper layers of the Earth’s crust or the mantle, rather than remaining unchanged after the catastrophic event. At the same time, replenishment of the reservoir does not mean that another major eruption is imminent.

Significance for other calderas

The model of renewed magma influx may help explain the existence of large, shallow magma reservoirs beneath other giant calderas, including Yellowstone in the United States and Toba in Indonesia. Scientists plan to improve seismic methods to study magma movement and accumulation in greater detail and to track key indicators of future giant eruptions more accurately.

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