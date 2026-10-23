On October 23, Chinese cinemas began screening the science-fiction thriller Sanxingdui: Future Past, which is described as the country’s first feature-length film created entirely by artificial intelligence. More than 10,000 screenings were scheduled for its premiere day, but advance ticket sales remained low, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Low box office at the start

According to the Maoyan ticketing platform, by the evening of October 22, advance sales had generated 65,000 yuan, or about US$9,700. The platform forecast that the film’s total box office revenue would not exceed 100,000 yuan.

This is only a small part of the stated production costs. Film company Bona Film Group said that nearly 100 people had worked on the film for more than two years and that the cost of making it exceeded 10 million yuan, or US$1.5 million.

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Viewers’ and creators’ reactions

Bona Film Group CEO Jiang Defu acknowledged the restrained audience response. At the same time, he said that the team was the first to try such a format, the first to receive permission for theatrical distribution, and the first to undergo scrutiny by viewers.

Iris Yang, a viewer who attended a free pre-premiere screening, said she would not have bought a ticket because of the film’s quality. In her view, she would be willing to pay for an AI film if its visual standard matched the cinema experience of the Avatar franchise.

Independent director Zhang Jun, who works with artificial intelligence, told AFP that viewers would not pay for tickets simply because a film was made using AI. At the same time, AI-generated videos are already popular in China: short AI dramas on the Douyin platform received more than 200 billion views in September.

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