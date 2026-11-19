The social media platform Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to edit Stories within 15 minutes of posting them. Users will be able to correct typos, change music, stickers, and drawings without deleting the Story or reposting it. All previous views, likes, and comments will remain.

To use the new feature, open a published Story, tap the three-dot menu, and select “Edit Story.” After making changes, the Story will be marked as edited.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced the new feature on November 18. According to him, the ability to edit already-posted Stories was one of the requests from the platform’s users.

To use the new feature, open a published Story, tap the three-dot menu in the lower-right corner, and select “Edit Story.” You can then change the text, add or replace music, or edit stickers and drawings.

However, the editing feature is only available for the first 15 minutes after publication. You cannot replace the main photo or video in a story that has already been posted. After making changes, other users will see the “Edited” label.

Previously, to correct even a minor mistake, users had to delete a Story and repost it. In such cases, all accumulated views, reactions, and replies were lost, and the Story itself might change its position in the feed.

In addition to editing, Instagram has announced new tools for customizing Stories. Specifically, there will be new fonts, colors, and sticker shapes, as well as expanded background customization options, including blur effects and gradients. The platform has also made it easier to select multiple photos for a single Story.

The new feature is being rolled out gradually, so it may not yet be available to all users at the same time.

This was reported with a reference to The Verge.

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