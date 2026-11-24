On November 22, during the fifth episode of the 14th season of the show “The Voice of the Country,” a dispute arose among the coaches over the use of artificial intelligence in music. Contestant Oksana Petrova performed the song “Red Poppy,” which was created using neural networks. Artem Pivovarov and Tina Karol criticized the song choice, while Natalia Mogilevskaya supported the contestant.

Similar controversies have been arising in the global entertainment industry for several years now. Musicians generated by neural networks are making it onto international charts, Hollywood directors are using AI to process actors’ voices, and video game developers are using it to create graphics and voice acting for characters.

UA.News covers the most high-profile scandals surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in pop culture, the economic benefits of the technology for content creators, and audience attitudes toward the creative output of neural networks.

Heart on My Sleeve: How a Neural Network Faked the Voices of Drake and The Weeknd

In April 2023, an anonymous author going by the pseudonym Ghostwriter977 released the song “Heart on My Sleeve,” which featured the voices of two popular Canadian artists—Drake and The Weeknd.

The song sounded like a full-fledged collaboration between the artists. It replicated the distinctive characteristics of their voices, their delivery, and the stylistic elements of their music. However, neither musician participated in the recording—their vocals were simulated using artificial intelligence.

The creator promoted the track on TikTok, and it later appeared on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, SoundCloud, and other music platforms.

According to the Guinness World Records, by the time it was removed, the track had amassed about 600,000 streams on Spotify, 15 million views on TikTok, and several million more on other platforms.

Universal Music Group, which represents Drake and The Weeknd, opposed the song’s distribution. The company raised concerns about the use of copyrighted recordings to train neural networks and the unauthorized reproduction of the artists’ voices.

On April 17, 2023, the track began to be removed from streaming services. However, copies of it continued to circulate on social media.

The Velvet Sundown: How a Nonexistent Band Racked Up Millions of Streams

In June 2025, a band called The Velvet Sundown appeared on music platforms, performing music in the style of 1970s psychedelic and folk rock.

The band had photos of its members, a biography, album artwork, and social media pages. On the surface, The Velvet Sundown was virtually indistinguishable from a typical indie band.

Over a short period, the project released several tracks and began to gain popularity thanks to recommendations from streaming platforms. However, listeners noticed a number of strange details. The band members had no known history of musical activity, information about concerts, or previous projects. The band’s photos also bore the hallmarks of being generated by neural networks.

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At first, representatives of The Velvet Sundown denied the allegations. Later, on the project’s official pages, they confirmed the use of artificial intelligence and began positioning the group as an experiment at the intersection of music and technology.

According to The Guardian, the band racked up over a million streams on Spotify in just a few weeks. Unlike the case with Drake and The Weeknd, the creators of The Velvet Sundown did not capitalize on the popularity of specific celebrities. Instead, they created a new music brand with fictional members, a unique sound, and its own backstory.

For the creators of such a project, there is no need to maintain a permanent lineup of musicians, organize rehearsals, conduct photo shoots, or handle some studio work. However, The Velvet Sundown’s actual expenses and revenue from streams have not been disclosed.

Xania Monet: How an AI-Created Singer Landed a Multi-Million-Dollar Contract

In the fall of 2025, the virtual R&B artist Xania Monet became one of the most talked-about music projects. Behind the project is American poet and songwriter Telisha Nikki Jones from Mississippi. To transform her own lyrics into musical compositions, she used the generative service Suno, which allows users to create melodies, arrangements, and vocal parts.

On music platforms, Xania Monet is presented as a singer with her own visual identity, repertoire, and recognizable voice. The project’s popularity has attracted the attention of music industry representatives. In September 2025, Hallwood Media—led by former Interscope Records executive Neil Jacobson—signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the project. According to Forbes, the deal was worth approximately $3 million. The full terms of the contract were not disclosed publicly.

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Subsequently, the song How Was I Supposed to Know? topped the R&B Digital Song Sales chart and reached No. 30 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. According to Billboard, Xania Monet became the first well-known AI artist to receive enough airplay on radio stations to make it onto the publication’s radio chart.

The virtual singer’s success sparked a debate about the future of the music industry. Independent artists spend years developing their vocal skills, recording songs, searching for producers, and trying to land a record deal. In Xania Monet’s case, a significant portion of this production process was handled by neural networks.

Secret Invasion: How Marvel Upset Artists with Its Use of AI

On June 21, 2023, the Marvel series *Secret Invasion*, starring Samuel L. Jackson, premiered on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Immediately after the first episode aired, the opening sequence caught viewers’ attention. It consisted of distorted human faces, character silhouettes, and cityscapes that gradually transformed into one another.

Ali Selim, the series’ executive producer and director, confirmed that generative artificial intelligence was used to create the opening sequence. According to the creators, the unconventional visual style was intended to match the storyline about the Skrulls, an alien race capable of changing their appearance and disguising themselves as humans.

However, artists and animators criticized Marvel’s decision. Among those dissatisfied was even Jeff Simpson, who worked on the visual concepts for the series itself. Critics emphasized that one of the world’s largest entertainment companies has sufficient resources to hire professional artists.

At the time, a writers’ strike was already underway in Hollywood, one of the reasons for which was concern over workers being replaced by generative technologies.

Following the public outcry, Method Studios, the company responsible for creating the opening sequence, issued a statement. The studio explained that a team of specialists worked on the project and that specially developed AI tools were used to create specific character traits and movements. The company also assured that no artists lost their jobs as a result of the technology’s use.

Marvel and Method Studios did not disclose how much the opening sequence cost to produce or whether the use of neural networks helped reduce production costs.

Late Night with the Devil: How Three Images Sparked Calls to Boycott the Film

In March 2024, the Australian horror film *Late Night with the Devil*, directed by Colin and Cameron Kerns, was released in theaters.

David Dastmalchian played the lead role in the film. In the story, he plays the host of a 1970s American TV show who tries to boost the program’s ratings by inviting guests associated with supernatural phenomena to the studio.

To recreate the atmosphere of television from that era, the team created special opening sequences, graphic inserts, set designs, and promotional materials. On March 19, 2024, a user on the Letterboxd platform pointed out the possible use of AI-generated illustrations. A stylized opening sequence featuring a skeleton drew particular attention.

The news quickly spread on social media. Some viewers began downvoting the film on Letterboxd and urging other fans of the genre to avoid watching it.

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Following the backlash, the directors confirmed the use of artificial intelligence. According to them, the team experimented with three static images, which they further edited and used as brief graphic inserts.

The directors also emphasized that professional artists and designers worked on the film’s visual design, recreating the aesthetics of the 1970s.

However, even this limited use of the technology sparked significant discontent. Critics argued that the creation of the three illustrations could have been entrusted to artists, and that the use of AI was unnecessary.

Despite calls for a boycott, the film received positive reviews from professional film critics. The scandal surrounding the generated images did not halt its release.

“The Brutalist”: How the Use of Ukrainian AI Technology Caused a Scandal Ahead of the Oscars

In January 2025, the historical drama *The Brutalist*, directed by Brady Corbet, found itself at the center of a debate over the use of artificial intelligence.

The film tells the story of László Tóth, a Hungarian architect of Jewish descent who emigrated to the United States after World War II. Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones starred in the film.

The controversy began after an interview with the film’s editor, David Jancho, who spoke about the use of technology from the Ukrainian company Respeecher during post-production. Since Brody and Jones’ characters are of Hungarian descent, the actors needed to convincingly pronounce phrases in that language. Despite preparation and work with language coaches, certain sounds remained difficult to pronounce.

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Yancho, a native Hungarian speaker, helped the team correct the relevant segments. To do this, they used Respeecher’s technology, which allowed them to combine the nuances of correct pronunciation with the actors’ original voices.

After the interview was published, some members of the film industry and viewers questioned the appropriateness of awarding actors prestigious prizes for performances that had been further processed using neural networks.

Director Brady Corbet explained that the technology was used only to edit specific sounds in the Hungarian-language dialogues. The actors’ performances, emotions, and the bulk of their speech were not replaced by artificial intelligence.

This was also confirmed by Respeecher, which noted that its technology helped improve pronunciation while preserving the actors’ original performances.

Despite the controversy, *The Brutalist* received ten Oscar nominations and won three awards—for Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.

Adrien Brody won his second Oscar.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6—How Players Accused Activision of Cutting Corners on Artists

In October 2024, Activision released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6—the latest installment in one of the world’s most profitable video game franchises. The first major controversies regarding the use of generative AI arose in December 2024 following the release of the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Along with the new content, the game introduced a loading screen featuring a zombie dressed as Santa Claus, dubbed Necroclaus. Players noticed that the character had six fingers on his right hand, an unnatural position of his other hand, and strange details on the gift boxes.

Such errors were considered typical of image generators. Subsequently, users began to find similar flaws in other graphic assets of the game. For several months, Activision did not provide detailed explanations regarding the origin of the images in question.

However, on February 25, 2025, according to Video Games Chronicle, an official warning appeared on the Call of Duty page on Steam stating that generative AI had been used to create certain in-game assets.

The company did not specify which images or other elements were created using neural networks.

Activision’s business model drew particular criticism from players. The standard edition of Black Ops 6 cost around $70 at launch, and the company generated additional revenue from the sale of battle passes, cosmetic items, and other in-game purchases.

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Players felt that the use of generative content in a big-budget project did not justify its price, especially when the images contained obvious graphical errors.

For Activision and other major publishers, generative technologies can be particularly beneficial during the production of seasonal content. Online games require the regular release of hundreds of new assets, and automating part of this process helps reduce the workload on art teams.

Fortnite: How Darth Vader’s Digital Voice Led to a Conflict with the Actors’ Union

On May 16, 2025, Epic Games introduced an interactive version of Darth Vader—one of the most recognizable characters in the “Star Wars” franchise—into Fortnite.

Unlike typical in-game characters, who use a limited set of pre-recorded lines, Darth Vader could converse with players in real time, answer their questions, and comment on in-game events.

To recreate the character’s voice, a digital copy of the voice of James Earl Jones—the American actor who voiced Darth Vader for decades and passed away in September 2024—was used.

The project was carried out with the consent of the actor’s family and the franchise’s rights holders. The family supported the idea of preserving the character’s recognizable voice for future generations.

However, on May 19, the American actors’ union SAG-AFTRA announced that it had filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board.

The union’s complaint targeted Llama Productions, which, according to the union, replaced the work of voice actors with generative technologies without prior notice or negotiations regarding the relevant terms.

SAG-AFTRA emphasized that it does not oppose the right of James Earl Jones’s family to manage his digital voice. However, in the past, other professional actors were hired to voice Darth Vader in video games, recreating the character’s distinctive speaking style.

The use of generative AI could deprive such performers of future work.

For video game developers, the technology opens up the possibility of creating characters with a virtually unlimited number of lines. Instead of recording thousands of dialogue options in a studio, a company can use a system that generates responses directly during gameplay.

However, it is precisely this capability that has sparked a conflict between representatives of the gaming industry and voice actors.

How an American Musician Made Over $8 Million from Generated Compositions and Fake Auditions

In September 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a criminal case against musician Michael Smith of North Carolina, who organized a large-scale scheme to obtain illegal payments from streaming platforms.

Between 2017 and 2024, Smith artificially inflated the number of streams for songs posted on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other services. He later began using artificial intelligence to mass-produce music. According to court documents, hundreds of thousands of tracks were uploaded to streaming platforms.

However, the majority of these streams were generated not by a real audience but by automated systems. The platforms paid royalties based on these streams.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Smith earned over $8 million through this fraudulent scheme. On March 19, 2026, he pleaded guilty, and on October 6, the court sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

How Much Money Can Artificial Intelligence Save in Music, Film, and Video Games

One of the main reasons for the spread of generative artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry is the ability to reduce production costs. Recording a traditional musical composition may require the services of a composer, arranger, vocalist, musicians, a sound engineer, and studio rental.

Meanwhile, the generative service Suno allows users to create compositions with musical accompaniment and vocals in just a few minutes. Its main paid plans cost $10 and $30 per month, excluding discounts.

In the film industry, neural networks are used to create concept art, storyboards, dubbing, voice processing, and visual effects. In video games, they are used to generate textures, illustrations, character dialogue, program code, and promotional materials.

In December 2024, the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) and the consulting firm PMP Strategy released a study on the economic impact of generative AI on the creative industries.

By 2028, music authors risk losing 24% of their income, while the income of audiovisual content creators could decline by 21%. The segments most at risk are those where clients do not care who specifically created the final product. These include background music for establishments, advertising illustrations, voiceovers for short videos, and stock images.

However, the use of AI does not automatically mean a reduction in the overall budget for a film or video game. Generated content often requires additional editing, and companies must factor in the costs of licensing technology and quality control.

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