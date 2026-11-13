10 Years in Pretrial Detention Without a Court Verdict: Blatant Violations Discovered in Odesa Region Facilities

Ten years in a pretrial detention center without a court verdict—one of the most high-profile cases uncovered during an inspection of facilities in the Odesa region. Artem Volodin, a representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, along with staff from the Department of the National Preventive Mechanism of the Ombudsman’s Office and civil society representatives, visited places of detention in the region. Since the beginning of 2026, they have already conducted 548 monitoring visits aimed at preventing torture and ill-treatment. During their latest inspection, serious violations were again documented.

Violations at the Odesa Pretrial Detention Center

There are 93 people in the pretrial detention center who have been awaiting court convictions for more than three years. One of them has been in custody since October 2016.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasized that holding a person in a pretrial detention center for ten years without a court verdict is an unacceptable situation.

The inspection also revealed a case of mistreatment of a detainee suffering from serious illnesses. The man was placed in solitary confinement without a prior medical examination or the necessary medications. Following the intervention of the monitoring group, a doctor examined him and provided him with vital medications.

In addition, the inspectors uncovered evidence of forgery of official documents. According to a representative of the Ombudsman, the State Bureau of Investigations has already entered information about the criminal offense into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and launched an investigation.

This was reported by the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

Read also: Kyiv Pretrial Detention Center Lacks Shelters for Both Staff and Inmates.

The Rada has paid Dubinsky over 3.4 million hryvnias while he remains in pretrial detention.

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