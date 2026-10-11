On October 12, rain is expected in most regions of Ukraine: Monday's weather forecast

On Monday, October 12, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected in Ukraine. Rain is expected in most regions, with heavy precipitation in some areas.

According to the forecast, moderate rain is expected in most northern regions, in the Vinnytsia region, as well as at night in the western regions and during the day in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Odesa regions.

In Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions, heavy precipitation is expected in some areas overnight. The rest of Ukraine will remain dry.

In Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, fog is forecast in some areas at night and in the morning.

The wind will be southeasterly, and in the western and northern regions, it will be northwesterly. Wind speeds will range from 5 to 10 m/s.

Overnight temperatures will range from 8–13°C, and in the far west of the country, from 3–8°C. During the day, temperatures in the western regions, most of the northern regions, and Vinnytsia Oblast will reach 12–17°, while the rest of the country is expected to see 18–23° above zero.

In the capital and the Kyiv region, Monday will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, and moderate rain is forecast. At night, significant precipitation is possible in some areas of the Kyiv region.

The wind will be from the northwest at 5–10 m/s.

In Kyiv, the nighttime temperature will be 10–12°C, and the daytime temperature will be 13–15°C. In the Kyiv region, temperatures are expected to range from 8–13°C at night and 12–17°C during the day.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Warm weather with temperatures up to +24° is expected in Ukraine today, October 11. At the same time, rain is forecast for the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions, and in some western areas, it will be heavy.

On Friday, October 9, relatively warm weather persisted in Ukraine, though precipitation and strong winds are expected in some regions. In some places, the air temperature will also drop.

The weather in Ukraine over the next few days will be variable—ranging from rain in some regions to nearly summer-like warmth. Air temperatures and precipitation levels will vary significantly depending on the location.

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