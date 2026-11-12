On Friday, November 13, 2026, Orthodox Christians commemorate St. John Chrysostom—one of the most famous preachers and theologians of the Christian Church. He was renowned for his ability to explain complex matters in simple terms, defended the poor, and was not afraid to speak out against injustice. His name is associated with one of the most widespread Orthodox liturgies, which is still celebrated in churches today.

According to the New Julian calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Saint John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople, is honored on November 13. He is one of the three Ecumenical Saints, along with Basil the Great and Gregory the Theologian. John Chrysostom is considered one of the most outstanding Christian preachers. His sermons drew large crowds, as he was able to speak about faith, morality, and human conduct in plain language. The saint did not merely preach but drew examples from everyday life so that people could better understand his words.

It was precisely for his eloquence that he earned the nickname “Chrysostom.” It comes from Greek words meaning “gold” and “mouth.” In other words, his name can be translated as “Golden-Mouthed”—one who possesses a special gift for speech.

The Life Story of John Chrysostom

The future saint was born around 347 in Antioch, in what is now Turkey. He grew up in a wealthy Christian family. John’s father died shortly after his birth, so his mother, Anfusa, raised him.

The young man received a fine education. He studied under renowned philosophers and rhetoricians of his time, including the art of speaking persuasively before an audience. At first, John had prospects for a secular career, but he later decided to devote his life to the Christian faith. He devoted much of his time to studying the Holy Scriptures, prayer, and spiritual reflection. For a time, he lived in seclusion, and after returning to Antioch, he began serving in the church. He was later ordained a priest. It was then that John became famous for his sermons.

In 398, he was elected Archbishop of Constantinople. In this role, he sought to reform church life, demanded that the clergy adhere to strict rules, and opposed excessive luxury. He paid particular attention to helping people in need. With his support, aid programs for the poor were organized, and hospitals and shelters were established.

However, his open criticism of the wealth and behavior of influential people turned part of the ecclesiastical and secular authorities against him. Due to conflicts with representatives of the imperial court, John Chrysostom faced persecution. He was removed from office and sent into exile. The saint died in 407 on his way to a new place of exile. According to tradition, his last words were: “Glory to God for everything.”

How John Chrysostom Became Renowned in Church History

The saint’s spiritual legacy has been preserved to this day. He left behind many sermons, interpretations of biblical texts, and teachings. In his writings, John Chrysostom often spoke of mercy, honesty, humility, and a person’s responsibility for their own actions. The Divine Liturgy, which is associated with his name, holds a special place in his legacy. The Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom is one of the central services in the Orthodox tradition. It is celebrated in churches throughout most of the liturgical year.

His teachings were not limited to church rules alone. The saint emphasized that faith must be manifested in one’s attitude toward others. He urged people not to be indifferent to the suffering of others, to help those in need, and not to judge others solely for their mistakes.

Traditions and Folk Customs on November 13

In folk tradition, the feast day of John Chrysostom was associated with the special power of words. People believed that on this day, one should watch what one says, avoid quarreling, and refrain from offending loved ones. It was believed that harsh words, insults, and lies could bring trouble to a person. Therefore, people tried to avoid conflicts, refrain from spreading gossip, and not make promises they could not keep.

November 13 was also associated with the approach of the true winter cold. Householders checked to see if their homes were well insulated, prepared warm clothing, and finished up the last of their fall chores. Among the folk customs of this day were:

helping those in need;

sharing food and belongings with the needy;

avoiding arguments and harsh words;

spending time with family and loved ones;

not refusing to help if one is able to do so.

It’s worth remembering that these are folk customs, not mandatory church rules. The church does not impose any special restrictions on ordinary household activities on this day.

Folk Traditions for November 13

Our ancestors closely observed the weather, trying to predict what the winter and the coming year would be like based on natural phenomena. The following omens were associated with St. John Chrysostom’s Day:

A strong wind foretells a windy and snowy winter.

Frost on trees or the ground —a sign of a good harvest next year.

Fog — a sign of a quick warming or thaw.

A clear and cloudless sky — a sign of cold weather the next day.

These signs are part of folk beliefs. They reflect ancient observations of nature but are not a scientific method of weather forecasting.

What People Pray to St. John Chrysostom For

People turn to Saint John Chrysostom with prayers for wisdom, spiritual support, health, and help in difficult life circumstances. People also ask him to teach them to control their anger, not to take offense, to speak the truth, and to treat others with mercy.

On his feast day, believers may visit a church, pray at home, or simply set aside time for spiritual reflection. Special attention is traditionally given to words and deeds, as the saint spoke extensively about a person’s responsibility for how they treat others.

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