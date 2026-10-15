October 16: The Church Feast of Longinus—What Are the Traditions of the Day?

On October 16, 2026, according to the church calendar, the memory of Saint Longinus the Martyr is honored; he is associated with the events surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to church tradition, he was a Roman soldier who came to believe in Christ after witnessing miracles and subsequently suffered a martyr’s death. In folk tradition, this day was also associated with protecting one’s eyesight, preparing for winter, and weather omens.

On October 16, Orthodox believers honor Saint Longinus the Martyr, whom church tradition identifies as one of those who came to believe in Christ after His crucifixion. According to legend, Longinus was a Roman centurion—the commander of a detachment of soldiers. He was present at the site where Jesus Christ was crucified and witnessed the events surrounding the Savior’s death.

The Gospel of Matthew recounts that after Jesus’ death, an earthquake occurred, and the people who witnessed it were filled with fear. The words of one of those present convey his confession: “Truly, He was the Son of God!” (Matt. 27:54). In church tradition, this confession is attributed to Longinus. It is believed that what he witnessed changed his attitude toward Christ and convinced him of His divine nature.

Another story is also associated with the saint’s life. According to tradition, Longinus had problems with his eyesight, but after the blood and water from the side of the crucified Jesus touched his eyes, he regained his sight. This episode became one of the reasons why, in popular tradition, the saint came to be regarded as the patron saint of people with eye diseases.

How Longinus Became a Christian

According to church legend, after the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Jewish elders tried to bribe the soldiers guarding the tomb so that they would not speak of the events they had witnessed. Longinus, according to tradition, refused to remain silent about what he had seen. He left military service, converted to Christianity, and set out for Cappadocia—the region where he was from. There, he preached the faith in Christ and converted others to it.

However, his activities aroused the displeasure of the authorities. According to church tradition, Longinus was arrested and executed by order of Pontius Pilate. For his fidelity to his convictions and his refusal to renounce his faith, he is honored as a martyr. It is worth noting that the details of Longinus’s life are known primarily from church tradition. The Gospels describe the events of the crucifixion and the reactions of those present, but do not contain all the details of his subsequent life.

What People Ask Saint Longinus for Help With

In popular religious tradition, Saint Longinus is considered the patron saint of people with vision problems. Therefore, on the day commemorating him, believers may turn to him with prayers for health, healing, and support in difficult life circumstances.

Folk Traditions for October 16

In the folk calendar, Longinus’s Day was associated with the autumn sun and preparations for the cold weather. Our ancestors closely monitored the weather and tried to finish some of their household chores before winter set in. One tradition involved taking winter clothes outside. They would air them out in the fresh air, and on sunny days, leave them out briefly to warm up. People believed this would help better prepare their clothes for the cold season.

The day was also associated with protecting the home from all evil. According to folk beliefs, sharp metal objects—such as a sickle or a scythe—could be left near the gate or door. Sometimes they used blackthorn branches. Such customs reflected ancient beliefs about amulets and the protection of the home. These traditions are part of folk beliefs. They are not mandatory church rules, and adherence to them depended on local customs.

Folk Omens for October 16

Our ancestors tried to predict the weather by observing the sky, the wind, and the fog. Several omens were associated with St. Longinus’s Day:

If the day was cloudy and foggy , rain was expected soon.

If a halo was visible around the moon at night , people believed the weather would change soon.

A north wind was considered a sign of an early and cold winter.

Clear weather and the autumn sun were seen as an opportunity to air out winter clothes and prepare for the cold.

Also, October 16 was traditionally considered a favorable day for taking care of one’s eyes and vision. This tradition is linked to legends about the healing powers of Saint Longinus. At the same time, folk omens are not a scientific method of weather forecasting. They should be viewed as part of cultural heritage rather than as accurate predictions.

What People Were Advised Not to Do on October 16

Certain prohibitions were also associated with St. Longinus’s Day. Most of them stem from folk beliefs rather than official church regulations. In particular, on this day, people were advised not to:

Engage in work that strains the eyes for long periods. According to folklore, embroidery, sewing, and fine needlework could damage one’s eyesight. Today, this can be seen as a reminder to take breaks during long work sessions.

Leaving the house in dirty or torn clothes. People believed that this could lead to financial difficulties.

Argue with loved ones and neighbors. People were advised to spend the day peacefully, avoid provoking conflicts, and not hold grudges.

Spreading malicious rumors and wishing harm upon others. In folk tradition, it was considered important to watch one’s words and thoughts.

These prohibitions should not be confused with church rules. Christian tradition, above all, calls for prayer, good deeds, mercy, and respect for others.

How to Spend This Day

On October 16, you can devote time to your family, peaceful household activities, and taking care of your health. For those who observe religious traditions, this day can be an occasion for prayer, attending church, or reflecting on faith and compassion. It’s also a good opportunity to take care of your eyesight: give your eyes a break from screens, check the lighting while reading, or schedule an appointment with an ophthalmologist if it’s been a while since your last eye exam.

The main thing is not to take folk superstitions as strict rules. The Feast Day of Saint Longinus serves as a reminder of staying true to one’s convictions, maintaining spiritual resilience, and the importance of caring for oneself and one’s loved ones.

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