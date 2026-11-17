On November 18, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine commemorates two early Christian martyrs—Platon and Roman. They lived at the turn of the 3rd and 4th centuries, when Christians in the Roman Empire were being persecuted. According to church tradition, both men openly professed Christianity and did not renounce their beliefs even in the face of death.

Saint Plato was from Galatia—a historical region in Asia Minor. He preached Christian teachings and called on people to renounce pagan beliefs. Because of this, he was arrested and brought to trial before the governor Agrippinus. Plato was demanded to renounce Christ, but he remained faithful to his faith. According to church tradition, he was subjected to brutal torture, but he refused to renounce Christianity. Ultimately, Plato was executed by beheading.

Saint Roman was a deacon in Caesarea. He also openly opposed paganism and condemned the actions of the ruler Azan. For this, he was arrested and tortured. Despite the brutal treatment, Roman did not renounce the Christian faith. According to church tradition, he was executed by hanging.

Plato and Roman are honored as examples of courage, spiritual fortitude, and devotion to their convictions. Their story serves as a reminder of those who did not renounce their faith even in the face of death.

Folk Traditions and Superstitions on November 18

In folk tradition, the day of Plato and Roman was associated with the approach of winter. Our ancestors closely observed the weather and tried to predict what the coming months would be like based on it. In particular, the following folk signs existed:

If it’s warm on November 18, then, according to popular belief, winter will be mild.

Rain on this day was considered a sign of a snowy and wet winter.

Strong winds foreshadowed frost, blizzards, and inclement weather.

It was also believed that the weather on November 18 could indicate what the entire winter would be like.

These are folk beliefs that have been passed down from generation to generation. They have no scientific basis and are not part of church doctrine.

What Not to Do on November 18

Certain everyday prohibitions were also associated with the commemoration of Plato and Roman. According to folk customs, on this day people tried to avoid quarrels, conflicts, and hard work unless absolutely necessary. In particular, it was not recommended to:

argue, use foul language, or wish ill upon others;

refusing to help those in need;

drinking alcohol;

engaging in hard labor without necessity;

cleaning, doing laundry, ironing, or doing needlework unless absolutely necessary;

rush into important decisions and major purchases.

It is worth remembering that most of these restrictions stem from folk traditions rather than official church regulations. Also, the Christmas Fast continues on November 18. Therefore, believers who observe it abstain from meat and dairy products. Since this year the date falls on a Wednesday, the traditional fasting restrictions for that day apply.