On Saturday, November 21, 2026, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God in the Temple, commonly known as the Third Purification. It is one of the twelve greatest church feasts of the year. It commemorates how Mary’s parents brought the young Mary to the Temple in Jerusalem and dedicated her to God.

On November 21, 2026, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, celebrates the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God. The feast is dedicated to an event from the childhood of Mary—the future mother of Jesus Christ. It is one of the Twelve Great Feasts, that is, the twelve most important feasts of the church year following Easter. The history of the feast is based on church Tradition. According to this tradition, Mary’s parents—the righteous Joachim and Anna—were childless for a long time. They prayed for a child and vowed to dedicate her to God if their prayer were answered.

When Mary turned three, Joachim and Anna fulfilled their vow. They brought their daughter to the Temple in Jerusalem to dedicate her to the service of God. According to church tradition, little Mary climbed the stairs to the Temple on her own. She was met by the high priest Zechariah, who led her into the sanctuary. The tradition particularly emphasizes that he led her into the Holy of Holies—the most sacred part of the Temple, where, according to Old Testament tradition, only the high priest was allowed to enter, and only once a year.

For Christians, this event symbolizes Mary’s special calling and her future role in the birth of Jesus Christ. Among the people, the feast is called the Third Feast of the Immaculate Conception. This name is associated with the three major feasts in honor of the Mother of God: the Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God on August 28, the Nativity of the Mother of God on September 21, and the Presentation in the Temple on November 21.

Traditions for the Third Feast of the Immaculate Conception

The Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God falls during the Nativity Fast. In 2026, it lasts from November 15 to December 24 according to the New Julian calendar. Despite the fast, this is a major church holiday when believers are permitted to eat fish. On this day, Christians traditionally go to church for a festive service, pray to the Virgin Mary, and ask for her intercession for themselves and their loved ones.

In folk tradition, the Third Purification was also an important family holiday. Parents prayed for their children’s health and good fortune, while women asked the Virgin Mary for motherhood, family peace, and harmony in the home. There was also a custom of bringing children to church for their first confession or communion. At the same time, traditions could vary across different regions of Ukraine.

Folk Omens for November 21

The Third Feast of the Immaculate Conception was associated with folk omens used to predict the weather and the coming winter. Some of these beliefs have survived to this day. Among the most well-known folk omens are:

If a severe frost strikes on the Feast of the Presentation, the winter will be harsh but bountiful.

If snow falls on November 21, according to popular belief, it may remain on the ground until spring.

If the day is warm and sunny, people expected a poor harvest the following year.

If there was already snow on the roads, it was believed that winter had finally taken hold.

There was also a belief that a man should be the first to cross the threshold of the home on this day. People believed that this would bring the family prosperity and peace for the entire year. Such superstitions are part of folk tradition, not church rules.

What Not to Do on November 21

Since the Presentation of the Virgin Mary falls during the Nativity Fast, believers are advised to observe its rules. This day is also considered a time for prayer, good deeds, and peace. According to folk customs, on November 21, it was not recommended to:

argue, use foul language, or insult others;

refusing to help those in need;

breaking the rules of the Nativity Fast;

engaging in heavy physical labor;

sewing, doing laundry, or performing household chores unless absolutely necessary;

digging the ground;

hold weddings or get married.

It is important to distinguish between church guidelines and folk beliefs. The church urges people, above all, to devote this festive day to prayer, good deeds, and caring for others. Prohibitions against certain household chores and superstitions are part of folk customs, not mandatory church rules.

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