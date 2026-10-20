October 21 is the feast day of Hilarion the Great—traditions and customs of the day

Saint Hilarion the Great was born around the year 291 near the city of Gaza, in what is now the Middle East. He grew up in a pagan family and received his education in Alexandria, where he later converted to Christianity. There, Hilarion heard about Anthony the Great—a Christian ascetic who lived in the Egyptian desert. The young man decided to meet him in person and set out to find the hermit. His interaction with Anthony made a deep impression on him. Hilarion chose an austere way of life devoted to prayer, fasting, and the renunciation of material possessions.

Upon returning to Palestine, he settled in the desert near Gaza. At first, Hilarion lived in a simple dwelling, ate very modestly, and spent much of his time in prayer. Eventually, people began to come to him seeking spiritual support and advice. Disciples gathered around the ascetic, and monastic communities eventually sprang up.

That is why Hilarion the Great is considered one of the founders of the monastic movement in Palestine. His life became an example of strict asceticism—a conscious renunciation of excesses for the sake of spiritual perfection. In church tradition, the saint is also credited with the gift of healing and casting out evil spirits. Despite his popularity, he did not seek fame and tried to avoid excessive attention. As the number of people coming to him grew, Hilarion would leave his usual haunts and seek solitude.

Toward the end of his life, he traveled to Cyprus, where he continued to pray and lead a monastic life. The saint died around the year 371. He is honored in the Orthodox Church as an example of faith, fortitude, and devoted service to God.

Which other saints are commemorated on October 21?

On this day, church calendars may also commemorate other saints named Hilarion. Among them are Saint Hilarion of Kyiv, traditionally considered the first Metropolitan of Kyiv of local Slavic origin, and the Venerable Hilarion of the Caves, associated with the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Their life paths were different, but they were all united by their service to the Christian faith. At the same time, each saint has a separate commemoration date in the church calendar, so when preparing for the feast day, it is worth checking your church’s calendar.

Folk Traditions and Superstitions for October 21

In the folk calendar, October 21 is known as Ilarion’s Day. This date marked the end of autumn fieldwork and preparations for winter. People tried to harvest their gardens, tend to their livestock, check their firewood supplies, and prepare their homes for the cold weather. After finishing the main tasks, the householders turned to winter activities. Women would gather to spin, sew, embroider, and socialize. These evening get-togethers provided an opportunity to spend time with neighbors and relatives while also completing tasks they hadn’t had time for during the summer.

Special attention was given to helping those in need. Sharing food, bringing firewood to people living alone, or supporting a poor family was considered a good deed. Such customs reflected our ancestors’ ideas about mutual support and good neighborliness. Weather omens were also associated with this day. According to the observations of villagers, the autumn wind, frost, and fog could indicate what the weather would be like in the coming weeks. Among the folk omens for October 21 were the following:

A north wind—it was believed that a harsh and cold winter lay ahead.

Heavy frost in the morning—people expected clear but frosty weather.

Fog—according to folk beliefs, it foreshadowed a bountiful spring.

Snow that doesn’t melt—this was considered a sign of an early onset of winter.

It’s important to remember that these are folk beliefs, not scientific weather forecasts.

What People Were Advised Not to Do on October 21

A number of everyday taboos were associated with Ilarion’s Day. They stemmed from folk beliefs and are not official church rules. Our ancestors tried not to embark on long journeys unless absolutely necessary. It was believed that traveling on this day could bring unexpected difficulties. People were also advised not to quarrel, envy others, use foul language, or intentionally offend people. They tried to spend the day peacefully, without conflicts or unkind deeds.

There was also a belief that one should not pick up other people’s belongings or coins found on the road. In folk tradition, this was associated with the risk of bringing trouble upon oneself. Women also tried not to leave clothes or underwear outside after sunset—this prohibition was explained by ancient beliefs about evil spirits. These customs are part of folk culture. The Church does not impose any specific prohibitions on traveling, picking up items, or doing household chores specifically on October 21.

How to Spend This Day

For believers, October 21 is an opportunity to reflect on the example of Hilarion the Great, to pray, and to devote more attention to their spiritual life. You can attend a church service, say a prayer, or simply spend time in silence, reflecting on your own actions.

It is equally important to help loved ones, support someone going through a difficult time, or do a good deed without expecting thanks. It is precisely mercy, patience, and care for others that remain important Christian values regardless of the date on the calendar.