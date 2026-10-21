October 22, 2026, marks the feast day of Saint Averky

On October 22, according to the New Julian calendar, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine commemorates Saint Averkius, Bishop of Hierapolis, Equal to the Apostles. He was a 2nd-century preacher who was equated with the apostles for his devoted missionary service and numerous miracles of healing.

In the folk calendar, this day is called Averky’s Day or Averky the Frost-Bringer. Traditionally, this date was associated with the arrival of the first noticeable frosts.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of Saint Averky, Equal-to-the-Apostles, Bishop of Hierapolis

Saint Averky, Equal-to-the-Apostles, was born and lived in the 2nd century in the city of Hierapolis—an ancient city in Phrygia, Asia Minor, which is now part of modern-day Turkey. From a young age, he was distinguished by his deep faith and tireless desire to bring the Word of God to his contemporaries. Upon becoming bishop of the Church of Hierapolis, Averkius devoted all his efforts to converting pagans to Christ.

The city of Hierapolis remained predominantly pagan at that time, and Bishop Averky did not cease preaching even when it was dangerous. According to legend, he once walked straight into a pagan temple during a festival and smashed the idols—and no one was able to harm him, for a special divine power emanated from him. Astonished by this miracle, hundreds of townspeople converted to Christ.

Averky did not limit his missionary work to his hometown: he traveled to Syria and Mesopotamia and visited Rome, where he strengthened the faith of the local Christian community and preached to prominent Romans. Wherever he went, healings from serious illnesses and the casting out of evil spirits took place. It was precisely for such ascetic and apostolic work—on such a grand scale—that the Church named him Equal to the Apostles. In his later years, Averky composed his famous epitaph—one of the oldest documents of early Christian symbolism—in which he encoded his confession of faith.

Along with the memory of Averky on October 22, the Church also honors Saint Raphael (Zaborovsky), Metropolitan of Kyiv, and the Seven Holy Youths of Ephesus—young men who fell asleep in a cave during the persecutions and awoke several centuries later, becoming a symbol of the Resurrection and victory over death.

Prayers of the Day

On the feast day of Saint Averky, Equal-to-the-Apostles, it is customary to pray to him for healing, protection from illness, and the strengthening of faith:

O Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Father Averky, great servant of the Lord and miracle-worker! You who, from your youth, dedicated your heart to God and dispelled the darkness of paganism with the word of truth, look mercifully upon us sinners who seek your intercession. Intercede with the All-Merciful Christ our God for health of body and peace of soul, protection from the wiles of the enemy, sickness, and sudden misfortunes. Teach us to live in harmony and love, strengthen our faith in times of trial, and help us to walk the earthly path with piety. May we, through your prayers, be deemed worthy to glorify and praise, together with you, the Most Holy Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, now and ever, and unto ages of ages.

Amen.

Folk Beliefs and Superstitions

In the folk calendar, October 22 has long been known as Averky’s Day, or Averky the Frost-Bringer. It was from this date that our ancestors awaited the arrival of persistent cold—the kind that would not let up until spring. If frost sets in and hoarfrost appears on the morning of October 22, winter will be early and snowy. If it rains on this day, expect a cold but not very snowy winter. Birds flying low and gathering in flocks are harbingers of an imminent blizzard.

This day was considered strictly a family affair: in the evening, everyone would gather around the table, prepare hearty fall dishes, and invite their closest relatives. All outdoor construction work, home repairs, firewood gathering, and home insulation had to be completed by Averky’s Day—after that day, there was no point in taking on such tasks. It was also traditional on this day to bring food and firewood to neighbors in need—it was believed that generosity on Averky’s Day would bring prosperity back to one’s own home.

If birds are flying low, expect bad weather soon.

If it rains on this day, winter will be snowy and cold.

If snow has fallen and isn’t melting—expect an early winter.

What Not to Do

On October 22, you shouldn’t start any new important tasks or major projects—according to folk belief, they won’t bring success. It’s not recommended to cut your hair or nails, or to take on heavy household chores such as laundry, cleaning, or sewing. Working the land or in the garden was strictly forbidden—it was believed that the earth was already resting, and disturbing it was a sin. You must not quarrel, feel envy, be greedy, or refuse to help someone who asks for it. It is advisable to postpone long journeys: a trip begun on Averkiiv Day promises obstacles and setbacks.

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