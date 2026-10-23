On October 24, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine

On Saturday, October 24, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Restrictions for residential consumers will last from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., with one to two rounds of outages. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, according to Ukrenergo.

On Saturday, October 24, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. They will apply to both industrial enterprises and other consumers. Specifically, during this time:

For industry—power restriction schedules from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For all categories of consumers—scheduled hourly power outages ranging from one to two rounds during the same period.

However, this does not mean that power will be cut off according to the same schedule in all regions. The timing and duration of outages depend on the situation in each specific region. Therefore, consumers should check the schedules published by their local power distribution company.

Why the restrictions are being implemented

Ukrenergo explained that the restrictions are related to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities. Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, the situation in the grid remains challenging, so electricity consumption must be limited.

At the same time, the company warned that the situation may change. If the condition of the power grid deteriorates or new damage occurs, the schedules may be adjusted. “Due to Russian shelling, the situation in the power grid may change. Please follow announcements and outage schedules on the official websites of the distribution system operators (regional power companies) in your region,” Ukrenergo urged.

Where to check the schedule for your address

To find out exactly when the power might be cut off, visit the official website or page of your regional power company. They publish up-to-date schedules for specific towns, addresses, and rotation groups.

It’s important to check for updates throughout the day, as outage times may change due to fluctuations in the power grid. You should rely solely on official announcements from the operator in your region.

Ukrainians have been urged to use electricity sparingly

Ukrenergo has also asked consumers not to waste electricity when the power is on. This is especially important during periods when the power grid is operating under restrictions. “When power is available according to the schedule—please use electricity sparingly!” the company emphasized.

In particular, whenever possible, avoid turning on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time and postpone the use of energy-intensive equipment until times when the load on the grid is lower. Therefore, on October 24, hourly power outages are scheduled in some regions from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. To stay informed of any changes, check the current schedule from your regional power company and follow official announcements from Ukrenergo. This was reported by Ukrenergo.

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