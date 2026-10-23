October 24 is the day on which Saint Areta and other martyrs are commemorated

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, according to the New Julian calendar, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine commemorates the Holy Martyr Areta and those who suffered alongside him. This day serves as a reminder of those who did not renounce their Christian faith even in the face of death. In the folk calendar, this date was associated with weather omens, the approach of winter, and rules of conduct.

On October 24, believers commemorate Saint Areta the Martyr and other Christians who died for their faith. Their story has become a symbol of courage, resilience, and devotion to their convictions. According to church tradition, Areta lived during the Roman Empire, when Christians were being persecuted. The authorities at the time demanded that they worship pagan gods and participate in religious rituals that contradicted their beliefs. Those who refused to comply risked losing their freedom, being tortured, or dying.

Aretta and his fellow believers refused to renounce Christianity. For this, they suffered persecution and a martyr’s death. The Church honors their memory together, for they remained faithful to their faith despite the danger. The story of the martyrs serves as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the ability to remain true to one’s principles in difficult circumstances. For believers, this day is also an opportunity to reflect on their own actions, their attitudes toward others, and the significance of faith in everyday life.

At the same time, it is important to note that the details of Saint Areta’s life may vary across different church traditions. Therefore, the historical details of his biography should not be taken as indisputably confirmed facts.

How This Day Is Observed

On October 24, believers can pray to Saint Arett, the martyr, attend a church service, or pray at home. In their prayers, they ask for good health, protection from danger, peace of mind, and the strength to overcome life’s difficulties. Special attention is given to good deeds on this day. Helping loved ones, supporting those in need, making peace after arguments, and sincere communication are considered important expressions of Christian values.

You can also pray for family and loved ones, give thanks for the day that has passed, and ask for wisdom in making important decisions. There are no specific mandatory rituals associated specifically with this day. What matters most is not outward actions, but the sincerity of prayer and one’s attitude toward others.

Folk Traditions for October 24

In the folk calendar, October 24 was called Aretin Day. This date was associated with the transition from fall to winter, so people tried to predict what the coming weeks would be like based on the weather and the behavior of birds. The following signs were associated with this day:

If the birds haven’t yet flown south, the autumn warmth may linger, and the cold snap will come later.

If many crows gather in the trees—according to folk observations, this foreshadowed bad weather and a rapid drop in temperature.

If many yellow leaves remain on the trees—people expected an early and frosty winter.

The weather turns sharply colder—people prepared for the approaching winter frosts.

These signs are part of folk tradition, not a scientific method of weather forecasting. In reality, the length of fall and the nature of winter depend on weather conditions and atmospheric processes.

What folk beliefs advised against doing on October 24

Certain rules of conduct were also associated with Aretin Day. People believed that quarrels, insults, and unkind deeds could bring trouble. Therefore, it was advised to spend the day peacefully, avoiding conflicts. According to folk beliefs, on October 24, one should not:

Argue or use foul language. It was recommended to devote the day to kind words and peaceful conversation.

Offend others. It was believed that rudeness and anger could ruin relationships with loved ones.

Hosting loud parties or overindulging in alcohol. Tradition called for restraint and moderation.

Refuse to help those in need. Good deeds were considered an important part of this day.

To forget to pray for the deceased. Folk tradition advised remembering loved ones who are no longer with us and praying for their peace.

Accepting gifts from strangers without trusting their intentions. There was a belief that along with a gift, one might inherit another’s misfortunes. This is a superstition, not a church rule.

It is important to distinguish between folk customs and church teachings. The prohibitions listed above stem from traditional beliefs and are not mandatory rules of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

What People Pray to Saint Arettas For

On the day commemorating the Holy Martyr Arett, believers may turn to God with requests for protection, health, inner strength, and help in difficult situations. The prayer may be either a liturgical prayer or one in one’s own words.

You can pray as follows: “Lord, grant me the strength to remain faithful to goodness, wisdom in difficult decisions, and patience in trials. Protect my family and loved ones; help me not to repay evil with evil and to support those who are struggling. Teach me to live with a pure heart, to respect others, and not to lose hope. Amen.”

This is an example of a personal prayer, not a canonical text approved by the Church. October 24 is an opportunity to reflect on courage, faithfulness to one’s convictions, and mercy. Regardless of whether a person observes folk customs, this day can be spent meaningfully: praying, supporting loved ones, helping those in need, and devoting more attention to good deeds.

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