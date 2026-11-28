On November 28, 2026, Ukraine will commemorate the victims of the famines. This day marks the 93rd anniversary of the 1932–1933 Holodomor, as well as the 80th anniversary of the start of the 1946–1947 famine. Ukrainians will light candles, observe a nationwide minute of silence, and remember the millions of people who died as a result of the man-made famine orchestrated by the Soviet authorities.

The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors in Ukraine falls on the fourth Saturday of November each year. In 2026, it will be November 28. This is not a holiday marked by loud celebrations, but a day of mourning when Ukrainians remember those who perished during the three great famines—1921–1923, 1932–1933, and 1946–1947.

The main focus of this day is traditionally on the Holodomor of 1932–1933. Many countries around the world have officially recognized it as a genocide against the Ukrainian people. At the same time, this commemorative date also encompasses other mass, man-made famines that claimed the lives of millions of people in Ukraine during various periods of Soviet rule.

In 2026, this date holds special significance: it marks 93 years since the most tragic period of the 1932–1933 Holodomor and 80 years since the onset of the 1946–1947 famine. That is why on this day we commemorate not only the victims of genocide but also all Ukrainians who died of starvation as a result of the Soviet regime’s policies.

How the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors Came to Be



At the national level, the anniversary of the Holodomor was first commemorated in 1993—60 years after the tragedy. Prior to that, the Soviet authorities had for decades suppressed the fact of the mass famine, concealed documents, and persecuted people who tried to tell the truth. Many families were unable to speak openly about their deceased relatives even after the tragedy had ended.

In 1998, a presidential decree established the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor. The fourth Saturday in November was chosen for this occasion. This annual observance made it possible to remember the victims each year and draw attention to a tragedy that had long been taboo to discuss publicly.

An important milestone was the adoption on November 28, 2006, of the Law of Ukraine “On the 1932–1933 Holodomor in Ukraine.” The document explicitly states that the Holodomor was a genocide of the Ukrainian people. The law also defines public denial of the Holodomor as unlawful. This decision marked an important step toward restoring historical justice and officially recognizing the crime.

In November 2008, the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide and Memorial Complex opened in Kyiv. It has become a place to honor the victims and preserve testimonies about the tragedy. The museum collects documents, photographs, personal stories, and belongings of people who survived the famine. Thanks to these materials, history is not merely a set of numbers in textbooks but becomes a narrative about specific families and individual lives.

The Holodomor of 1932–1933: How the Soviet Authorities Exterminated Ukrainians



The 1932–1933 Holodomor was not simply the result of a crop failure or a natural disaster. The Soviet authorities created conditions under which Ukrainian peasants lost the ability to feed themselves and their families. One of the main causes was the unrealistic grain procurement quotas that the state imposed on villages. When farms could not meet these requirements, grain and other foodstuffs were confiscated from the people.

In 1932, the authorities intensified their pressure on Ukrainian villages. Special brigades would come to the farms, searching for and confiscating grain, potatoes, beans, and other foodstuffs. They even took the reserves that families had set aside for their own consumption. As a result, people lost their last chance to survive the winter.

The so-called “blacklists” became a particularly cruel tool. Villages and districts that failed to meet grain procurement quotas were added to these lists. Such settlements were effectively blockaded: trade was halted, the supply of goods was restricted, food was confiscated, and repressive measures were enforced. People found themselves isolated and unable to receive outside assistance.

In January 1933, the Soviet authorities also banned peasants from leaving Ukraine and the Kuban in search of food. People were detained on roads and railways and sent back to their starving villages. This deprived them of one of their last chances to survive. At the same time, information about the famine was concealed, and eyewitness accounts were suppressed. The most devastating period occurred in the spring and summer of 1933. According to demographers’ estimates, between 800,000 and over one million people died of starvation in June of that year alone. In total, the Holodomor claimed millions of lives. Peasants suffered the most; among the dead were many children, elderly people, and entire families.



The Famine of 1946–1947—A Tragedy Following World War II



Another massive famine struck Ukraine shortly after the end of World War II. It began in 1946, when the country had not yet recovered from the devastation of the war. Villages had lost a significant portion of their working-age population, machinery, livestock, and food supplies. They had to rebuild their livelihoods amid a shortage of resources.

The situation was exacerbated by the severe drought of 1946, which hit the southern and southeastern regions particularly hard. The harvest was very poor, and in some areas, people were left without enough grain even to feed themselves. Nevertheless, the Soviet authorities did not abandon their ambitious grain procurement targets. Grain continued to be confiscated from Ukrainian villages, despite the population’s dire circumstances.

Part of the food was allocated for state needs, particularly for export and aid to other countries of the socialist bloc. At the same time, peasants, who themselves needed food, were often unable to keep enough reserves for themselves. In some areas, people ate the seeds they were supposed to save for the next planting season, searched for edible plants, and asked for help from other regions.

The famine swept across a significant part of Ukraine and hit the southern regions particularly hard. Both adults and children died as a result, and many families lost loved ones. According to historians, the tragedy was caused not only by the consequences of the war and the drought but also by the decisions of the Soviet leadership, which continued to confiscate grain despite the food shortage. The year 2026 marks the 80th anniversary of the start of this famine.



The Famine of 1921–1923—Another Tragedy of Soviet Ukraine



The first of the three major famines of the Soviet period in Ukraine occurred in 1921–1923. It primarily affected the southern steppe regions, which suffered from drought and crop failure. The situation was exacerbated by the aftermath of World War I, the revolution, and the civil war. The economy was in ruins, and people did not have enough reserves to survive those difficult years.

One of the causes of the famine was the policy of the Bolshevik authorities, who forcibly confiscated grain from the peasants. Even in regions where people themselves were suffering from food shortages, food supplies were sent to other parts of the Soviet state. As a result, local residents were left without the necessary supplies.

The famine led to mass mortality, disease, and a large number of homeless children. In some areas, people were forced to leave their homes and seek food elsewhere. Aid was provided by charitable organizations and international missions, including the American Relief Administration. However, this aid was insufficient to quickly overcome the consequences of the catastrophe. This famine is also part of the historical memory of Ukrainians. Although its circumstances and scale differed from those of the Holodomor of 1932–1933, it was one of the consequences of the Soviet regime’s repressive policies. That is why, on November 28, Ukraine commemorates the victims of all three mass famines.

Why the Holodomor Was Recognized as Genocide



The 1932–1933 Holodomor was recognized as genocide due to the deliberate actions of the Soviet leadership against Ukrainians. The Soviet authorities did not merely allow a food shortage to occur; they created conditions that led to mass deaths. The forced confiscation of food, the blockade of villages, travel bans, and the persecution of those who attempted to resist were all part of this policy.

In 2006, the Verkhovna Rada enshrined in law the definition of the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Thus, Ukraine officially recognized that the famine was an instrument of mass extermination. This decision also laid the foundation for further work with documents, eyewitness accounts, and investigations into the crimes of the Soviet regime.

The Ukrainian diaspora played a crucial role in preserving the memory of the tragedy. In the 1980s, when the truth about the famine was still being suppressed in the USSR, Ukrainians abroad organized events to mark the 50th anniversary of the tragedy. In 1983, one of the first monuments to the victims of the Holodomor was erected in Edmonton, Canada. At that time, efforts to collect testimonies and draw the international community’s attention to the crime also intensified.

How Ukraine Honors the Memory of the Deceased



The main tradition of Remembrance Day is a nationwide minute of silence at 4:00 p.m. At this time, Ukrainians are urged to pause their daily activities and remember those who died of starvation. In cities and villages, people may hold memorial events, lay flowers at monuments, and light candles. Participating in the commemoration requires no special preparation—it is enough to pause for a minute and remember the victims in your thoughts.

Another important tradition is the nationwide “Light a Candle” campaign. In the evening, people place a lit candle on their windowsill so it can be seen from the street. The flame symbolizes the memory of those who did not survive the famine and respect for their stories. Ukrainians join the campaign not only in Ukraine but also abroad.

On this day, people also visit memorials, monuments, and burial sites of the Holodomor victims. Schools, libraries, and museums host themed lessons, lectures, exhibitions, and meetings with witnesses and descendants of those who survived the tragedy. The media publishes documentary materials, memoirs, and family stories. Such events help pass on the memory of the Holodomor to future generations. It is important to remember that this is a day of mourning, not of entertainment. Therefore, it is traditional to refrain from loud celebrations and entertainment events. The most common personal gesture is to light a candle at home, tell children about their family’s history, or read testimonies from people who survived the famine.

Interesting Facts About Remembrance Day and the Holodomor

The idea of lighting a candle of remembrance was proposed by historian James Mace. The Holodomor researcher called for making this gesture accessible to every Ukrainian. In 2003, he wrote that a candle in the window could become a symbol of national remembrance and an answer to the question posed by those who perished: whether the world would ever know about their tragedy.

In 2026, the date falls on November 28. Remembrance Day is observed annually on the fourth Saturday of the month, so the calendar date varies. In 2025, it was November 22, and in 2026, it is November 28.

The Holodomor was long concealed from the world. The Soviet authorities denied the scale of the tragedy, restricted the dissemination of information, and did not allow people to speak freely about the victims. Some documents remained classified for decades.

Ukrainians abroad kept the memory of the tragedy alive. In 1983, on the 50th anniversary of the Holodomor, large-scale events took place in Canada and the United States. They helped draw the international community’s attention to the crime.

In 2026, three mass famines will be commemorated: the famine of 1921–1923, the Holodomor of 1932–1933, and the famine of 1946–1947. All of them were tragedies for the Ukrainian people, although they occurred under different historical circumstances.

A candle in the window is more than just a symbol. It is a sign that the victims have not been forgotten, and that their stories live on in the memories of their families and society as a whole.

On November 28, Ukrainians will once again pause to remember the millions of people who died of starvation. At 4:00 p.m., there will be a nationwide minute of silence, and in the evening, candles of remembrance will be lit in the windows of homes. This is a way to preserve the truth about the tragedy, honor the victims, and pass on their memory to future generations.

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