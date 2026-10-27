On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Orthodox Christians commemorate the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium, also known as Paraskeva of Friday. On this day, the martyrs Terentius, Neonila, and their seven children are also commemorated. Traditionally, the holiday was associated with women’s customs, prayers for the family, and folk signs used to predict the weather.

On October 28, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine honors the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium. She lived in the 3rd century in the city of Iconium, which is now called Konya and is located in modern-day Turkey. According to church tradition, Paraskeva’s parents were Christians and held Friday in special reverence—the day associated with the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. That is why they named their daughter Paraskeva. This name comes from the Greek language and means “Friday.”

After her parents’ death, according to legend, the young woman distributed her inherited property to the poor and devoted her life to the Christian faith. She spoke openly about her beliefs, despite the persecution of Christians in the Roman Empire. During the persecutions under Emperor Diocletian, Paraskeva was arrested and ordered to renounce her faith. However, she refused. Church tradition recounts the brutal tortures she endured and her martyr’s death.

In Ukraine, Paraskeva (Friday) has long been venerated as the intercessor for women and the patroness of family well-being. People turned to her with prayers for health, family harmony, and help in difficult life circumstances.

Memorial Day for Terentius, Neonila, and Their Children

On this very day, the Church commemorates the martyrs Terentius and Neonila and their seven children. According to church tradition, they lived in the 3rd century and suffered for refusing to renounce the Christian faith. The family refused to offer sacrifices to pagan gods, despite threats and persecution. In church tradition, their story has become an example of fidelity to one’s convictions and spiritual fortitude.

The memory of this family reminds believers of the importance of mutual support, love, and unity. Their example is associated with a willingness to remain together even in the most difficult circumstances.

Folk Traditions and Customs on October 28

In the folk calendar, Paraskeva Pyatnitsa’s day was also known as Paraskeva the Linen Weaver. The name is associated with traditional women’s occupations, particularly flax processing, spinning, and weaving. In some regions, this day was associated with customs marking the completion of autumn work. People prayed for the well-being of their families, the health of their loved ones, and prosperity in the home.

In folk tradition, Saint Paraskeva was considered the patroness of women, mothers, and the family hearth. Her icons were often adorned with flowers, herbs, and embroidered towels. Believers turned to her with requests for peace in the family and help with everyday concerns. At the same time, it is important to distinguish between the church’s veneration of the saint and folk customs. Not all traditions that existed in various regions of Ukraine are mandatory for believers or have any basis in church teachings.

Folk Omens for October 28

Our ancestors closely observed the weather in late October. Based on natural phenomena, they tried to predict what the coming winter would be like.

The following signs were associated with this day:

Fog in the morning —they expected warmer weather.

A clear , starry sky —people believed the weather would be dry in the near future.

Frost on the trees —according to folk observations, this could foreshadow a change in the weather.

Strong winds —were associated with upcoming blizzards.

Ice on bodies of water was considered a sign of a prolonged cold spell.

These signs are part of folk tradition, not a scientific method of weather forecasting. Actual weather conditions depend on atmospheric processes, so it’s best to rely on data from meteorologists for forecasts.

What Was Not Recommended on This Day

In folk beliefs, a number of prohibitions were associated with Paraskeva Friday. First and foremost, they concerned women’s work and household chores. Traditionally, on October 28, people tried to avoid spinning, sewing, embroidering, or doing any other work involving thread and fabric. These restrictions were explained by the special veneration of the saint, who was considered the patroness of women’s crafts.

In some regions, it was also discouraged to do laundry, wash one’s hair, or perform heavy household chores. These customs were passed down from generation to generation; however, they are part of folk beliefs rather than universally binding church rules. Special emphasis was placed on the need to avoid quarrels, insults, and harsh words. It was believed that the day of the saint, who was associated with family harmony, should be spent peacefully, with respect for loved ones.

Helping those in need was also considered a virtuous act. In folk tradition, charity, support for family members, and care for the needy were important components of this day.

Who Celebrates Their Name Day on October 28

According to the church calendar, this day honors, in particular, the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium, the martyrs Terentius and Neonila, and their children. Therefore, on October 28, people named Paraskeva, Paraska, Terentius, and Neonila are traditionally congratulated on their name day. This day also commemorates the Venerable Job of Pochaiv and Saint Demetrius of Rostov. The list of name days may vary depending on the church calendar and local traditions.

For believers, October 28 is an opportunity to reflect on examples of steadfastness in faith, pray for loved ones, and devote more attention to family. And the folk customs of this day serve as a reminder of ancient Ukrainian traditions that have been preserved for many generations.

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