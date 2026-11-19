November 19, 2026, marks the 29th anniversary of the first spaceflight by a citizen of independent Ukraine. On this very day in 1997, the American space shuttle Columbia launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States, with Ukrainian cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk on board. For nearly 16 days, he worked in orbit, conducted scientific experiments, and represented Ukraine as part of NASA’s international crew.

The flight was the result of several years of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States. In the 1990s, the country retained significant rocket and space capabilities inherited after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but lacked its own infrastructure for sending people into orbit. Therefore, participation in the NASA mission provided an opportunity to carry out the independent state’s first manned space project.

Despite the success of the STS-87 mission, Ukraine never organized a second state-sponsored flight for one of its cosmonauts over the next 29 years. The country continued to develop rockets, satellites, and space technologies, but building its own manned spacecraft remained beyond its capabilities.

UA.News explains how Leonid Kadenyuk became part of the American shuttle crew, what research he conducted in space, how much such flights cost, and why Ukraine still does not have its own manned spaceflight program.

How Ukraine Reached an Agreement with the U.S. on Its First Space Flight

After declaring independence in 1991, Ukraine inherited a significant portion of the Soviet rocket and space industry. Operating on its territory were the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau, the Yuzhmash plant, research institutes, and enterprises that manufactured rocket components.

Ukrainian engineers had experience in developing launch vehicles, guidance systems, and spacecraft. However, the country did not have its own manned spacecraft, launch complex, or infrastructure for regular orbital missions.

The first National Space Program for 1993–1997 envisaged the possibility of a Ukrainian cosmonaut flying into space to conduct scientific research.

November 1994 proved to be a turning point, when, during President Leonid Kuchma’s visit to the United States, a joint statement on cooperation in the aerospace sector was adopted. The parties agreed to develop cooperation between the National Space Agency of Ukraine and NASA, particularly regarding the participation of a Ukrainian specialist in American space missions.

For Ukraine, this opened up the possibility of sending a cosmonaut into orbit without having to develop its own spacecraft. The U.S. gained a scientific partner capable of preparing research to be conducted in microgravity.

In May 1997, the Ukrainian-American “Kuchma–Gore” Commission approved Leonid Kadenyuk as the primary crew member for the flight and Yaroslav Pustovoy as his backup.

Who Is Leonid Kadenyuk and How Did He End Up at NASA

Leonid Kadenyuk was born on January 28, 1951, in the village of Klishkivtsi in the Chernivtsi region. In 1971, he graduated from the Chernihiv Higher Military Aviation School for Pilots, after which he served in the military aviation.

In 1976, he was selected for the Soviet cosmonaut corps. Over the next few years, Kadenyuk studied the Soyuz spacecraft and the Salyut and Mir space stations, and underwent specialized physical and technical training. However, during the Soviet era, he never managed to make a spaceflight.

After Ukraine gained independence, he was given a new opportunity. In 1996, Kadenyuk was included in a group organized by the National Space Agency of Ukraine to prepare for the U.S. Space Shuttle program. In July of that year, he arrived in the United States, where he began training according to NASA standards. The Ukrainian cosmonaut had to master the shuttle’s equipment, in-flight procedures, safety systems, and methods for conducting scientific research.

Kadenyuk held the position of payload specialist. Unlike the commander or pilot, he was not responsible for piloting the spacecraft. His primary task was to conduct experiments prepared by Ukrainian and American scientists.

As noted in the official biography of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, after returning from space, Kadenyuk continued his service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and later engaged in government and public service.

How Leonid Kadenyuk’s Flight on the Space Shuttle Columbia Unfolded

On November 19, 1997, the space shuttle Columbia launched from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It was the 88th mission of the Space Shuttle program and the 24th flight of the Columbia spacecraft itself.

The crew consisted of six people: Commander Kevin Kragel, Pilot Stephen Lindsay, American astronauts Kalpana Chawla and Winston Scott, Japanese astronaut Takao Doi, and Ukrainian cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk.

After reaching orbit, the crew began carrying out their scientific program. The mission was dedicated to microgravity research, experiments with materials and biological specimens, and testing of space equipment.

During STS-87, the astronauts performed two spacewalks. Part of the work involved the Spartan satellite, which failed to transition to its planned operating mode after deployment. Subsequently, the astronauts had to manually retrieve it.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian cosmonaut focused primarily on biological research. The mission concluded on December 5, 1997, with the landing of the Columbia in Florida. According to official NASA data, the flight lasted 15 days, 16 hours, and 34 minutes. During this time, the shuttle completed 251 orbits around Earth and traveled approximately 10.5 million kilometers.

For Kadenyuk, this was his first and only spaceflight, and for independent Ukraine, it marked the first time one of its citizens participated in an orbital expedition as a representative of the national space program.

What scientific experiments did Kadenyuk conduct in space?

The Ukrainian cosmonaut’s main task was to carry out the joint Ukrainian-American program known as the Collaborative Ukrainian Experiment (CUE). It included ten experiments dedicated to studying plants under spaceflight conditions. Scientists were interested in how the absence of Earth’s gravity affects plant growth, development, metabolism, and reproduction.

One of the main subjects of the study was Brassica rapa—a member of the cabbage family. It was chosen because of its relatively fast life cycle. Kadenyuk observed the plants’ development, performed pollination, and monitored the experimental conditions. The researchers sought to determine whether plants could form seeds normally without Earth’s gravity.

Some experiments focused on soybeans. Scientists studied their metabolism—that is, the processes of converting and utilizing substances necessary for growth. They also investigated the interaction of plants with pathogens—organisms capable of causing disease.

Another subject of study was moss, which was used to examine the response of plant cells to changes in gravitational conditions. Additional experiments focused on gene activity, amino acids, lipids, phytohormones, and root system development.

Special containers and plant growth chambers were used to conduct the experiments. The results were compared with those from similar experiments on Earth.

NASA’s mission report on STS-87 noted that the program had practical significance for future long-duration space expeditions. Plants have the potential to provide astronauts with food, help produce oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide, and support the water cycle. This is particularly important for future flights to the Moon and Mars, where the continuous delivery of resources from Earth will be difficult and expensive.

Another highlight of the mission was its educational program. Schoolchildren in Ukraine and the United States conducted ground-based experiments with plants similar to those Kadenyuk performed in orbit.

The program reached approximately 40,000 schoolchildren. This helped engage young people in hands-on scientific research and demonstrated the potential of international space cooperation.

How much did the Columbia shuttle flight cost in 1997?

In the late 1990s, manned spaceflight remained extremely expensive, and the Space Shuttle program required funding in the billions.

The shuttles were designed as reusable spacecraft, which was intended to reduce launch costs. However, after each flight, they required extensive maintenance, including inspections of the engines, heat shield, and life support systems.

A 1993 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office noted that NASA estimated the average cost of a single shuttle flight at approximately $413.5 million. This amount included a significant portion of operating costs but not all costs associated with the program’s development and modernization.

At the same time, a NASA study on the cost of space launches estimated the average cost of a single shuttle flight—taking into account broader program expenses—at approximately $1.5 billion.

The difference stems from the calculation methodology. If only operational costs are considered, the cost will be lower. If the costs of development, infrastructure, and program operations are distributed across all missions, the total will increase significantly.

As for Ukraine’s participation, the situation was different. Kadenyuk’s flight was carried out under intergovernmental agreements, rather than as a standard commercial sale of a seat on a spacecraft.

Former President Leonid Kuchma later recalled that he had reached an agreement with U.S. President Bill Clinton regarding the participation of a Ukrainian cosmonaut in the American mission. At the same time, the preparation of experiments, the work of scientists, and logistical support required funding.

There is no reliable, publicly available consolidated estimate of all Ukrainian expenditures for STS-87.

Why Ukraine Still Does Not Have Its Own Manned Spaceflight Program

Despite the success of the 1997 mission, Ukraine has never developed its own system for sending people into space. The main reason lies in the lack of a complete set of technologies and infrastructure necessary for independent manned launches.

A national program requires not only a launch vehicle but also a spacecraft with a pressurized crew compartment, life support systems, emergency rescue capabilities, reentry systems, and safe landing capabilities.

Separately, launch complexes, flight control systems, medical training for astronauts, and emergency response procedures are also required. Historically, Ukraine has specialized primarily in the development of launch vehicles, control systems, satellites, and space equipment. Such technologies allow for the creation of delivery systems for unmanned spacecraft but do not enable the independent transport of people.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the space industry faced economic difficulties. Companies lost government contracts, and the implementation of major programs became increasingly dependent on international contracts.

In addition, Ukraine did not have its own spaceport for orbital launches. Ukrainian rockets used foreign launch facilities, and international projects depended on political and commercial agreements.

Another factor was a shift in priorities. With the development of satellite communications, remote sensing, and navigation systems, an increasing number of space missions could be carried out without human involvement.

Unmanned spacecraft are cheaper than manned missions, do not require life support systems, and can operate in orbit for years.

Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 further shifted national priorities. Space technology has taken on primarily a defensive role, as satellite reconnaissance, communications, and navigation directly impact the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

Will Ukraine Be Able to Send a Cosmonaut into Orbit Again?

Ukraine’s participation in future crewed missions remains a possibility. However, there is a significant difference between training a Ukrainian cosmonaut for an international expedition and establishing a fully independent human launch system.

The first option involves cooperation with a foreign space agency or a commercial operator. Ukraine could develop a scientific program, train a candidate, and negotiate their participation in the mission.

A similar mechanism was already used in 1997. Today, it remains a far more realistic option than building its own crewed spacecraft. The second option would require many years of investment in design, testing, infrastructure, and safety certification.

At the same time, it is necessary to determine exactly what tasks the Ukrainian spacecraft would perform. A single cosmonaut launch is unlikely to justify the creation of a full-fledged transport system.

At the same time, Ukraine has the potential to participate in global space exploration. Domestic companies can develop components for space systems, scientific equipment, software, and technologies for unmanned spacecraft.

Satellite communications, Earth observation, and space data processing remain particularly important areas. In May 2026, Oleg Fedorov, director of the Institute of Space Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the State Space Agency, speaking about the future of the Ukrainian space industry, emphasized the need for it to adapt to new technological conditions.

Therefore, the most realistic path for Ukraine remains the development of its own space technologies and cooperation with international partners.

What Happened to the Space Shuttle Columbia and What Legacy Did Kadenyuk Leave Behind

After the STS-87 mission, the Columbia spacecraft continued to be operated by NASA. However, on February 1, 2003, it crashed while returning from orbit. The cause was damage to the wing’s heat shield during launch. As the shuttle re-entered the atmosphere, superheated gases penetrated the structure, leading to the shuttle’s destruction. All seven crew members were killed.

The disaster prompted a major review of NASA’s safety procedures. In 2011, the United States permanently retired the space shuttles after 135 flights as part of the Space Shuttle program.

Leonid Kadenyuk died on January 31, 2018, at the age of 67. After returning from space, he continued to work in the military, government, and public sectors and was involved in popularizing science.

Twenty-nine years after the launch of Columbia, his flight remains the only completed government orbital mission by a cosmonaut from independent Ukraine. The mission demonstrated that Ukrainian scientists can participate in international space research even without their own manned spacecraft. At the same time, it showed just how important international agreements, funding, and scientific cooperation are for such projects.

A future flight by a Ukrainian cosmonaut is entirely possible provided that an appropriate program is established and agreements are reached with international partners. However, developing a domestic manned space system remains a significantly more complex task that will require substantial investment and long-term government support.

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