On October 29, 2026, Christians honor Anastasia of Rome: Traditions and Prayers

On October 29, according to the New Julian Church Calendar, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine commemorates Saint Anastasia of Rome, the Venerable Martyr.

This day is dedicated to commemorating the saint, who remained faithful to the Christian faith and suffered a martyr’s death because of her religious convictions. Her story symbolizes spiritual resilience, courage, and devotion to her beliefs.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of Saint Anastasia of Rome, the Venerable Martyr

During the brutal persecution of Christians under Emperor Decius, Anastasia was captured and forced to renounce Christ. Despite severe torture, she demonstrated incredible fortitude. For her unwavering faith, Anastasia suffered a martyr’s death and was canonized as a saint. Among the people, this day was often called “Anastasia of Autumn.”

On this day, we also honor the memory of the Venerable Abraham the Hermit and his niece, the Blessed Mary.

O Holy Martyr Anastasia! We turn to you in prayer and ask: pray to God for us, sinners. Look upon our sorrows; deliver us from enemies both visible and invisible, from every danger and illness. Strengthen us in faith; grant us spiritual strength so that we may follow your example of life and courage.

Amen

Folk Beliefs and Omens

Our ancestors believed that the omens of this day could predict what the weather would be like in the future:

Sunny weather means a short winter.

A foggy morning—winter will come late, but it will be long.

Clouds moving slowly—expect frost soon.

If birds are chirping loudly—expect a frost.

If leaves are still hanging on the trees—expect warm weather.

What Not to Do

Argue or use foul language.

Gossip or slander others.

Refuse to help those in need.

Invite strangers into your home.

Seek revenge or be envious.

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