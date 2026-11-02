On November 3, 2026, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the holy martyrs Akepsimus, Joseph, and Aital. They were a bishop, a priest, and a deacon from Persia who lived in the 4th century and suffered for their Christian faith.

The saints spent many years in prison, endured brutal torture, and ultimately suffered a martyr’s death for Christ. In folk tradition, this day was associated with omens of the approaching winter, as well as warnings against ill-fated undertakings.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of the Holy Martyrs Akepsimus, Joseph, and Aital

The holy martyrs Akepsim, Joseph, and Aital lived in Persia in the 4th century—during the time of widespread persecution of Christians under King Sapor II. Akepsim was the bishop of the city of Khna, Joseph was a presbyter at his church, and Aital was a deacon. All three, already in their old age, were arrested: they were accused of professing a forbidden faith.

They spent about three years in a harsh dungeon, where they endured torture and abuse. Despite the harsh conditions of their imprisonment and their advanced age, none of them renounced Christ. The steadfastness of these elderly men impressed even their tormentors. Ultimately, all three were executed: according to church tradition, Akepsima was stoned to death, while Joseph and Aital were beheaded.

The feat of these three—a bishop, a priest, and a deacon—symbolizes the unity of all levels of church ministry in the face of death. That is why people turn to them in prayer for fortitude, the strengthening of faith, and protection during the most difficult trials. In Ukraine, their feast day falls at a time when autumn finally gives way to winter—and folk tradition has imbued this day with omens and warnings.

Prayers for the Day

People turn to the holy martyrs Akepsim, Joseph, and Aital with prayers for strength of spirit, steadfastness in faith, and healing from illness:

O holy and all-praised martyrs Akepsim, Joseph, and Aital! You who bravely endured prolonged suffering and chains and truly confessed Christ before kings and tormentors. Accept our sincere prayer and bring it before the Throne of the Most High. Pray to the Lord God that He may grant us robust health, heal our spiritual and physical ailments, and strengthen our hearts in times of severe trials. Protect us from visible and invisible enemies, from despair and sorrow, and intercede for us to obtain God’s mercy for the salvation of our souls.

Amen.

Folk Beliefs and Superstitions

In the folk calendar, November 3 did not have a special name, but it has long been considered an important day for observing nature—to understand what kind of winter is coming. Our ancestors closely watched the sky and the wind to prepare for the cold weather in advance.

According to folk omens, the weather on this day was interpreted as follows:

If snow has fallen but there are still leaves on the trees, the snow will melt soon.

Clear and sunny weather means a quick drop in temperature and a frosty winter.

If there is frost on the trees, a thaw is expected.

If smoke from a bonfire creeps along the ground—it foretells bad weather.

What Not to Do

Folk beliefs on November 3 warn against a number of actions that could bring bad luck or disrupt the harmony in the home:

Let strangers into your home.

Setting out on long journeys.

Signing important documents and agreements.

Complaining about fate and feeling sad.

Refusing to help those who ask.

Be lazy and waste time doing nothing.

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