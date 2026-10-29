On October 30, Orthodox Christians honor the Ozeryanska Icon of the Mother of God

On October 30, according to the new church calendar, Orthodox believers honor the Ozeryanska Icon of the Mother of God, which is considered the heavenly patroness of Kharkiv and the entire Slobozhanshchyna region. People pray before this icon for protection, healing from illness, help in difficult circumstances, and the intercession of the Mother of God. According to the old calendar, the prophet Hosea is honored on this day.

The history of the icon dates back to the 16th century, when a peasant found it near the village of Ozeryany. Later, the miraculous icon was transferred to the Kuryazhsky Monastery, and in 1843, the tradition of annual religious processions to Kharkiv began. Legends associated with this day include the healing of the writer Hryhorii Kvitka-Osnovianenko and the overcoming of a cholera epidemic. The original icon was lost in the 1930s, but revered copies have been preserved to this day at the Holy Annunciation Cathedral and the Holy Ozeryany Church in Kharkiv.

In the folk calendar, October 30 is known as Titmouse Day, as titmice, bullfinches, and other birds move into people’s homes for the winter. According to tradition, it is customary on this day to build bird feeders and feed the birds unsalted seeds or millet, which, according to popular belief, attracts prosperity to the home. It is also customary to devote the day to good deeds, family gatherings, and preparing traditional treats to share around the table.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Orthodox believers honor the memory of the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium, also known as Paraskeva of Friday. On this day, the martyrs Terentius, Neonila, and their seven children are also commemorated. In folk tradition, the holiday was associated with women’s customs, prayers for the family, and omens used to predict the weather.

On Thursday, October 29, people celebrate the name day of Anastasia, Anna, Maria, Andrew, John, Nicholas, and those with other names. According to the Orthodox calendar, this day honors the holy martyr Anastasia of Rome, as well as the holy Abraham and his niece Mary.

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