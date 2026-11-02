A draft resolution No. 16207 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to revise the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision restricting business operations during a yellow-level air raid alert.

The document was signed by 31 members of parliament.

The initiative was proposed by Yaroslav Zheleznyak. The draft resolution provides for three changes:

businesses will decide for themselves whether to continue operations during a yellow alert;

each employee will be able to assess the threat level on their own and take shelter if necessary;

the obligation to notify employees and visitors of the danger will remain.

This involves amending Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1092 of September 4, 2026, which establishes relevant restrictions for business entities.

Source: Yaroslav Zheleznyak

The existing stock of protective structures in Ukraine is designed to accommodate approximately 55% of the country’s population at any given time. This was announced by Viktor Vitovetsky, director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities at the State Emergency Service, during a briefing at Ukrinform on October 30.

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. They are intended to protect people during air threats.

A scandal has erupted in Kyiv over the repair of sidewalks instead of school shelters.

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