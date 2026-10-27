The son of Ukrainian TV host Solomiya Vitvitskaya, Ustym, turned one month old. To mark the occasion, the 46-year-old host shared some new, heartwarming photos of her baby and talked about her impressions of her first month of motherhood.

As a reminder, Solomiya Vitvitskaya became a mother for the first time on September 26, 2026.

“Ustym is one month old. And today we had festive photo shoots and walks,” the host noted on Instagram.

As previously reported by UNIAN, Solomiya Vitvitska became a mother for the first time on September 26, 2026.

“During the first month, we got to know each other, introduced our son to our friends, ate a lot (some of us drank milk, others ate whatever we could grab between feedings), and gradually got used to the fact that there are now three of us. We were getting to know each other, learning to understand without words, and discovering just how much love can fit into such a tiny person,” the host wrote.

Vitvitskaya admitted that it feels to her as if Ustym has always been a part of their lives.

"Grow up happy, our little boy. And we’re learning to be your parents," the TV host said tenderly to her son.

The TV host shared this on Instagram.

46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya made a new statement about motherhood.

As a reminder, Solomiya Vitvitskaya received her son’s birth certificate after a delay.

Prior to that, Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared details about her first night at home with her newborn son.

Earlier, Solomiya Vitvitskaya revealed her newborn son’s name and shared a photo.

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