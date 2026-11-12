Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilevskaya spoke about her seven-day fast and her extreme fatigue. The artist admitted that after a long and grueling filming session, she had almost no energy left. Fans showed their support for the singer and wished her a speedy recovery.

“I’ve been fasting for seven days now… It was a form of self-denial for the sake of a loved one, let’s put it that way. I don’t have a single, single ounce of strength left to drive home,” the singer shared on Instagram, showing the comfortable bed her team had set up for her in the car.

In the comments, users wished her a speedy recovery and strength:

“Take care of yourself! May your energy levels recover as quickly as possible,” “Natalia, this isn’t just a backpacking lifestyle—it’s magical! We’re all getting used to this kind of life, unfortunately,” “Thank you for your hard work! Rest up, you’re beautiful,” “Your zest for life is inspiring—thank you,” “A kind, sincere person deserves love and happiness. I’m so happy for you.”

As a reminder, Natalia Mogilevskaya showed off her new luxury car.



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