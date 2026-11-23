The 330 kV “Progresivka” strategic substation in the Mykolaiv region was left without physical protection for its autotransformer, even though loan funds from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had been allocated for the necessary work. The contractor received an advance payment of nearly 68 million UAH but failed to complete the work and was subsequently declared bankrupt.

In November 2024, Ukrenergo entered into a direct contract worth 89.3 million hryvnias (including VAT) with a small Kryvyi Rih-based company, Kryvyi Rih Promenergo LLC. The contract was signed as part of experimental military projects under Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1482, without an open tender. The work was financed by an EBRD loan.

On December 27, the contractor received an advance payment equal to 80% of the contract value—67.96 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, over the next three days, through December 30, nearly all of these funds were transferred in 14 tranches to the accounts of other companies and individual entrepreneurs. Specifically, 30 million UAH was transferred to the Kharkiv-based LLC “Bud Stroy Postach,” allegedly as an advance payment for subcontracting, and another approximately 13.6 million UAH was returned to JSC “Bank Alliance” as collateral for a bank guarantee.

The deadline for completion of the work was set for July 2, 2025. However, by that time, only survey work had been carried out at the substation, and the site had been fenced off. The autotransformer protection system was never installed. “Ukrenergo” noted the delay and did not accept the contractor’s explanation regarding force majeure circumstances.

To recover the advance payment, the state-owned company invoked an irrevocable guarantee from JSC “Bank Alliance.” On August 27, 2025, the bank transferred the full amount—67,961,386.91 UAH—to Ukrenergo. The guarantors for the guarantee were Kharkiv-based Budservice-Dnipro LLC and its director, Denys Kravchenko. In March 2026, the contractor was declared bankrupt, after which the bank initiated debt collection proceedings.

In February, the police opened a criminal investigation. Charges were filed against Eduard Kesil, director of Kryvyi Rih Promenergo LLC—the brother of one of the company’s co-founders, Oleksandr Kesil. According to investigators, the contractor had no intention of performing the work from the outset and diverted the funds received through other companies.

Previously, the company had hardly participated in public procurement. From 2017 to 2021, its beneficiary was Ruslan Tkachenko, a member of the Kryvyi Rih City Council representing the “Servant of the People” party. After he left, representatives of the Kryvyi Rih-based Kesil business family remained as co-owners of the company.

The “Progresivka” substation is a key energy hub in southern Ukraine. It is linked to the operation of the 148-MW solar power plant of the same name and plays a vital role in balancing the power grid. Due to their geographic location, energy facilities in the Mykolaiv region are regularly at risk of Russian attacks, so protecting the autotransformers was identified as a priority task, funded by an EBRD loan.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Absolution Leaks.

Russian troops carried out a massive drone attack on the energy infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region, concentrating the strike of approximately 20 drones on a single substation.

A Russian drone damaged a high-voltage substation belonging to Ukrenergo

Video: The SBU successfully attacked a substation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.