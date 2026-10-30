Businessman Timur Mindich, a defendant in the “Midas” corruption case involving the energy sector, is reportedly unable to return to Ukraine due to public statements made by People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

This was stated by Mindich’s attorney, Vladislav Tepliuk, during a court hearing on the businessman’s lawsuit against the MP, according to ZMINA.

According to the defense attorney, in his YouTube and Telegram posts, Zheleznyak used terms such as “gang,” “plundered,” and “stole,” presenting Mindich’s involvement in the crimes as a proven fact. In the lawyer’s opinion, this violates the presumption of innocence and damages his client’s reputation.

“It is precisely because the lawmaker’s statements caused reputational harm to Mindich and insulted his honor and dignity that he cannot return to Ukraine,” Tepliuk stated.

The attorney also described Zheleznyak’s posts as part of a “full-scale information campaign to defame his honor and dignity.”

The next court hearing is scheduled for November 23. Zheleznyak’s defense team is expected to present its case at that hearing.

Source: ZMINA

A motion to impose sanctions against businessmen Timur Mindich and Boris Zuckerman was approved at a government meeting and forwarded to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for consideration.

A standard sanctions package has been imposed on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Zuckerman for a period of three years, while the revocation of their state awards is indefinite.

Eight members of an organized group led by Leonid, the cousin of Timur Mindich, a co-owner of “Kvartal 95” LLC, will stand trial. They are accused of large-scale embezzlement of funds from JSC “Kharkivoblenergo” during the procurement of transformers and meters at inflated prices.

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