A Russian FSB agent who was gathering intelligence to plan terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBU exposed him in May 2024 while he was conducting reconnaissance near a military facility.

The convicted man worked as a security guard for a local energy company. Acting on orders from the Russian intelligence service, he tracked Defense Forces vehicles and relayed information to his handler about the parking locations of military vehicles in Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians planned to carry out a series of explosions in various parts of the city to destabilize the socio-political situation in Zaporizhzhia, which is located near the front lines. To recruit the man, the FSB used his daughter, who lives in Moscow.

The SBU’s counterintelligence unit uncovered the spy network in time and detained the suspect. During a search, authorities seized his smartphone, which he used to communicate with his Russian handlers. A court found the man guilty of treason.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

A Russian agent who was directing strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions was detained in Donetsk Oblast.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to direct strikes against local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of the Defense Forces’ repair bases.