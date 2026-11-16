A man set up four hiding places in Zaporizhzhia containing homemade explosive devices for FSB undercover teams.

The explosives were delivered to him by drones from the occupiers’ side.

On orders from his Russian handler, the agent was to transport the devices by motorcycle to the regional center, hide them in a forest park area, and pass on the coordinates of the hiding places.

The SBU exposed him in August 2025.

The court found the man guilty of treason and illegal handling of explosive substances. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

As a reminder, a Russian agent operating in the Kirovohrad region received a 15-year prison sentence with confiscation of property. Acting on orders from the Russian Federation, the perpetrator attempted to install a GPS tracker on a special-purpose vehicle escorting convoys of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Security Service in Kramatorsk detained yet another traitor. He was coordinating a Russian missile strike on a local school.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia who was working for the Russian FSB. He was coordinating missile strikes on Kyiv.

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