Actor Nazar Zadniprovsky left Kyiv due to power and water outages

Ukrainian actor Nazar Zadniprovsky, known for his role in the film *Crazy Wedding*, said that due to power and water outages, he decided to leave Kyiv with his family. The actor currently lives in the village of Khodosivka in the Obukhiv District of Kyiv Oblast. His neighbor is People’s Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov.

"We’re living outside Kyiv now; we have a townhouse here. We moved here because the electricity and water situation in Pechersk is absolutely terrible. If anyone tells you that everything’s fine in the city center, don’t believe them! Especially in the old buildings. I don’t know about the new developments—maybe they have independent heating systems and generators. But my house is old—I inherited it from my grandparents. And it’s just a total mess! That’s why we moved here: there’s a gas boiler and an inverter here,” the artist told Oboz.ua.

According to him, he’s very glad he didn’t sell this house back then, even though he could have made a decent profit.

“Once the house was already built, I was offered to sell it. Some woman called and said, ‘It’s so nice here. I heard you’re selling it.’ And I asked her, ‘Who told you that?’ If I’d agreed to her terms, I would’ve recouped all the money I’d invested and even made a profit—taking into account what I’d spent on renovations. They offered a really good amount. But I turned it down: after all, it was built for our family; we put our hearts and souls into it... We created this house for ourselves, with love. That’s why my wife, my children, and I all love coming here. And right now, this home is literally saving us,” Zadniprovsky shared.

The actor added that Pavlo Zibrov lives nearby:

“He has his own estate here. But we haven’t run into each other in Khodosivka. And when we do cross paths—at concerts or on set—he greets me: ‘Oh, neighbor, hello!’”

As a reminder, Iryna Soponaru left Kyiv with her husband due to shelling and blackouts.





Read us on