Ukrainian actor Roman Yasinovsky, known for his role in the TV series “Catching Kaidash,” said that he earns 23,000 hryvnias for his work in the theater. However, to live comfortably, an actor needs at least 2,000 dollars a month, so he is forced to work part-time as a taxi driver.

Yasinovsky currently performs at the Franko Theater, where he plays 18 roles. However, he most often appears in crowd scenes.

The actor is forced to moonlight as a taxi driver

According to Roman, he currently earns 23,000 hryvnias at the theater. To live comfortably, he needs about $2,000 a month to cover his and his daughter’s expenses.

“I need to earn about $2,000 a month to cover my needs, my daughter’s needs, make donations, and save a little. But at the theater, my salary is 23,000. Plus, I’m a professor. But I won’t even mention how much I earn from teaching at the university. As Bohdan Dmytrovych Strutynskyi says, we’re doing charity work,” said Yasinovskyi.

That’s why the actor decided to start driving a taxi. Roman usually takes rides when he’s on his way to practice, a film shoot, or back home.

“It’s a much smaller part of my life, but it’s there. It’s there because—how could it be otherwise? How else can I make a living on this money?” noted the movie star.

However, Yasinovsky isn’t afraid of being left without a steady income, as he’s confident he’ll always be able to find work.

Roman Yasinovsky—A Brief Profile of the Actor

The celebrity was born in Ternopil. Since 2022, he has been working at the Ivan Franko National Drama Theater.

Yasinovsky is known for his roles in such films as “Cyborgs,” “Catch Kaidash,” “Pulse,” “Dovbush,” “Service 112,” “Mirnyi-21,” and others.

The celebrity spoke about this in an interview with “RBC-Ukraine.”

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