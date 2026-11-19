Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu appeared in a popular segment of blogger Nicholas Karma’s column, “How Much Does Your Outfit Cost?” For her meeting with him, the artist chose a long, striking coat with voluminous fur trim.

The unusual look sparked discussion on social media: some users compared it to the style of Russian singer Larisa Dolina, who supports the aggression against Ukraine. Grosu herself reacted to these associations with humor.

The celebrity herself didn’t lose her composure and responded with humor to the unexpected comparison.

For the look, the 31-year-old artist chose a long, sheer, patent-leather trench coat with luxurious brown fur trim. The chunky collar, voluminous cuffs, and wide fur trim along the hem made the coat resemble an extravagant fur coat.

Alina Grosu cinched it with a black belt and wore a dress underneath. The look was completed with tall black heeled boots and a small dark handbag. The singer styled her light hair into a high updo with voluminous curls.

When asked by a blogger about the cost of her outfit, the singer admitted that the most expensive item in her look that day was the “fur coat” itself, for which she paid $340. At the same time, the artist noted that she was wearing it for the very first time that day and felt as if she were “in a sauna.”

Alina Grosu estimated the dress at $30 and her Steve Madden handbag at about 2,000 hryvnias ($44). According to the singer, her husband usually gives her the most expensive items as gifts, although she sometimes argues with him over the expenses from the family budget.

However, it was the artist’s appearance that caught users’ attention. Under the video, one commenter wrote: “I thought it was Larisa Dolina.” Grosu didn’t leave the comment unanswered and joked that she’s already gotten used to another comparison.

“Same face. Just say it like before—Michael Jackson. I’d just gotten used to that comparison, and now there’s a new one,” the singer wrote.

Other users left the artist plenty of compliments. Some admitted that they remember her as a young singer who performed the hit “The Little Bee,” and now they can’t believe how quickly she’s grown up.

"She looks every bit of 45."

“I’m 34, and I remember how little she used to be. How is that possible?”

"Wow! She’s so genuine and beautiful."

“A very beautiful and lovely girl. Alina, we grew up listening to your music.”

"Awesome! This is the first time I’ve seen Alina from this angle."

The video itself appeared on Nicholas Karma’s Instagram page.

Blogger Nicholas Karma shared how much money he spends each month.

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