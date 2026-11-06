The AMCU has approved Uber's acquisition of control over Delivery Hero; Glovo will have a new owner in Ukraine

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has authorized the U.S. company Uber Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary Uber International Technologies II Corporation, to acquire indirect control over the German food delivery service Delivery Hero SE, which owns the Ukrainian business Glovo.

In July 2026, it was reported that Uber Technologies Inc. had reached an agreement to acquire the German company Delivery Hero SE. Under the terms of the deal, Uber will acquire the Ukrainian business Glovo.

At that time, the American company offered to pay 41.5 euros per Delivery Hero share. The total value of the German service was estimated at approximately $14.8 billion. The boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the deal.

According to a statement from the companies, Uber will also acquire Glovo’s operations in the following countries:

Armenia;

Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Bulgaria;

Côte d’Ivoire;

Croatia;

Georgia;

Italy;

Kazakhstan;

Kenya;

Kyrgyzstan;

Montenegro;

Morocco;

Nigeria;

Serbia;

Tunisia;

Uganda.

At the same time, Glovo’s operations in Moldova, Poland, and Romania, as well as in Portugal and Spain, will be transferred to the New York-based investment firm SSW Partners.

Overall, Uber will retain Delivery Hero’s operations in 50 countries, which had a total volume of $42 billion in 2025. Operations in 14 other countries, with a combined value of $11 billion—including Austria, Greece, Spain, Norway, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden—will be sold to SSW Partners for $1.6 billion. The investment firm plans to sell these assets separately in the future.

Currently, Uber directly owns 24.77% of Delivery Hero’s shares and controls an additional 11.74% through financial instruments.

The investment firm Prosus NV owns 17% of the German service’s shares. It has already agreed to sell its entire stake to Uber.

The American company’s management has promised to keep Delivery Hero’s headquarters in Berlin and not to cut staff until at least 2029. In addition, Uber intends to invest 2 billion euros in Germany over the next five years.

Once the deal is finalized, the Uber platform—which combines mobility and delivery services—will expand its presence to 99 markets. According to preliminary estimates, the total gross order volume in these markets in 2025 amounted to $236 billion.

The decision was made on November 5, 2026, following a review of the application submitted on September 25. This was reported on the AMCU’s official website.

As a reminder, on April 29, the government approved a draft law aimed at regulating taxes on income from digital platforms.

Taxi and delivery services, including Uklon, Bolt, Uber, and Glovo, supported the idea of the so-called “OLX tax,” under which the state would have access to information about Ukrainians’ income earned through digital platforms. This is important for strengthening control over tax revenues and ensuring the legalization of income.

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