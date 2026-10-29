The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has authorized Ukrpaletsystem, the company that operates the UPG gas station network, to lease the assets of five companies whose gas stations previously operated under the ANP and “Avias” brands. The committee reviewed 14 applications and approved the acquisition of control over the relevant assets through leasing. UPG already operates some of these gas stations.

On October 29, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine reviewed 14 applications from the private enterprise “Ukrpaletsystem” regarding the lease of assets from five companies. Following its review, the committee granted permission to acquire control over these assets through a lease. The applications concerned the assets of five companies: “Eurotrade Expo,” “Newport Holding,” “Sirius Gold,” “Ecotrade Company,” and “Albiland.” The largest number of applications—seven—concerned the assets of “Eurotrade Expo.” The company filed three more applications regarding the assets of “Newport Holding.” One application each concerned “Sirius Gold” and “EcoTrade Company,” and two concerned “Albiland.”

The committee’s documents provide only a limited description of some of the assets. At the same time, the industry publication “NaftoRynok” reports that these are gas stations that previously operated under the ANP and “Avias” brands.

Who Is Behind the Companies

According to “NaftoRynok,” the ultimate beneficial owner of all five companies is Yuriy Kipperman. He is the father of businessman Mykhailo Kipperman, whom the publication identifies as one of Ihor Kolomoyskyi’s business partners. Previously, these companies’ gas stations operated under the ANP and “Avias” brands. Now, part of their assets is being transferred to UPG’s management on a lease basis.

It is important to distinguish between leasing and purchasing. The AMCU’s approval allows “Ukrpaletsystem” to gain control over the assets under a lease agreement, but does not in itself mean that all gas stations under these brands have become the property of UPG.

UPG already leases hundreds of gas stations

The transfer of gas stations to UPG is taking place gradually. The company has already received AMCU approvals to lease gas stations associated with these and other companies. Specifically, in January 2026, the committee reviewed UPG’s applications to lease assets from “Eurotrade Expo,” “Newport Holding,” and “Sirius Gold.” In March, the company also received approval to lease assets from ten companies, including “Eurotrade Expo” and “Albiland.”

According to “NaftoRynok” estimates, the UPG Group collectively controls more than 570 gas stations that previously operated under the ANP and “Avias” brands. The company acquired some of them and leased the rest. These figures are estimates provided by the industry publication. Thus, the AMCU’s decision of October 29 marked another step in the transfer of ANP and “Avias” gas stations to UPG’s management. The company continues to expand its network by obtaining permits to lease assets from various legal entities. This is stated in the information about the decision published on the AMCU’s official website. This information became known from the decision posted on the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine’s website.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has stated that there may be a violation of competition in the fuel market. The regulator found that a number of gas station operators and fuel card issuers may have agreed on terms that influenced the companies’ participation in procurement. The AMCU has initiated a case against 19 market participants and recommended that they remove the disputed restrictions from their partnership agreements.

There is potential in Ukraine to review and reduce fuel prices at gas stations. Pavlo Kyrylenko, chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, made this statement during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission.

Read us on