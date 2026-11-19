The Western Interregional Territorial Branch of the Antimonopoly Committee has opened an investigation into a possible collusion between a company and an individual entrepreneur during their participation in procurement for military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.

The case involves a tender for the supply of structures and their components. During the investigation, AMCU specialists found evidence of possible collusive behavior between the two participants.

At the same time, the committee has not yet disclosed the names of the participants, the value of the procurements, or the specific circumstances that raised suspicions.

The case is still under review. At this time, no violations of the legislation on the protection of economic competition have been established.

Source: Western Interregional Territorial Branch of the AMCU.