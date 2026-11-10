Anastasia Prykhodko revealed that she terminated her fourth pregnancy for medical reasons
Singer Anastasia Prykhodko admitted that several years ago she terminated her pregnancy with her fourth child for medical reasons. The artist explained that this decision was unavoidable.
The 39-year-old singer also responded on Instagram to a recently filed petition calling for a ban on abortions in Ukraine, calling it absurd. During the discussion of this initiative, Prykhodko shared her own experience.
“Unfortunately, I went through something like that. I was pregnant with my fourth child, and according to all medical indications, I wasn’t allowed to give birth,” Prykhodko shared.
“I had to choose: my life or my child’s life! I chose my life, because I already had three children, and my youngest was only one year and three months old at the time!” she added.
Anastasia emphasized that she is convinced: a woman has the right to decide for herself what to do, who to have a child with, or whether to give birth at all.
The singer shared this on her Instagram.
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