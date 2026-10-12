Andriy Sybiga visited the Dnipropetrovsk region: he met with military personnel and visited an orphanage

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga paid a working visit to the Dnipropetrovsk region ahead of important international events and talks with his European counterparts. He met with military commanders, regional leaders, and representatives of the business community and the defense-industrial complex, and visited the I. I. Mechnikov Hospital and a family-style children’s home.

According to the foreign minister, the purpose of the trip was to learn firsthand about the most pressing needs of the military, communities, and energy workers so that he could raise these issues during negotiations with international partners.

“I wanted to hear firsthand what our military, communities, and energy workers need most today so that I can discuss these matters in detail with international partners as early as next week,” Andriy Sibiga noted.

During the visit, the minister met with Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Corps, and representatives of the command of the “Lyut” Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine, including Roman Polishchuk.

The parties discussed the situation on the front lines, the units’ most urgent needs, and further support for Ukrainian defenders.

“It is precisely this perspective, directly from the front lines, that provides strong and compelling arguments for Ukraine’s military diplomacy—arguments that are extremely important in the face of daily Russian terror, heavy shelling across Ukraine, and active operations on the front lines,” the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Andriy Sybiga noted the long-standing cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the “Azov” and “Lyut” units. Over the past two years, the MFA team has provided the military with more than 120 drones of various types, autonomous power sources, camouflage equipment, vehicles—including ATVs—and other equipment for carrying out combat missions.

Separately, the minister highlighted the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Association of Wives of Ukrainian Diplomats to provide health and rehabilitation services for the children of Ukrainian defenders as part of an initiative led by Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska. Over the past two years, more than 27,000 Ukrainian children have received such assistance.

During the meeting, military personnel presented the minister with signed battle flags, which they plan to display at Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad. These flags are intended to remind international partners of the Ukrainian soldiers who are defending Ukraine and the security of Europe.

Andriy Sibiga, together with Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, also paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders.

During the meeting with regional leaders, the parties discussed the region’s most pressing needs ahead of winter amid ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks.

Particular attention was paid to the energy resilience of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the development of international partnerships, and support for Ukrainian manufacturers.

Accompanied by his wife, Tetiana Sybiga, the minister visited the family-style children’s home run by Volodymyr and Alona Chulichkov. The family is raising nine children.

On behalf of the Association of Spouses of Ukrainian Diplomats, the families were presented with laptops, tablets, phones, books, backpacks with school supplies, and other items necessary for their education.

Among the children in the family’s care are three who were evacuated to Romania at the start of the full-scale invasion. Thanks to the family’s persistent legal efforts, the children returned to Ukraine, where they now live and attend school.

In 2025, the family moved into a new home built with the assistance of the Olena Zelenska Foundation and financial support from Danish partners, the A.P. Moller Relief Foundation.

“Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is home to the largest number of children. Many of them, deprived of parental care, were evacuated. Bringing all our people, our children, back home is a priority,” emphasized Andriy Sybiga.

During his working visit, the foreign minister also visited the I. I. Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro. He familiarized himself with the work of the medical staff, spoke with servicemen undergoing treatment for their injuries, and discussed the hospital’s needs.

Despite damage to the hospital buildings caused by Russian shelling two years ago, the hospital resumed operations in just two days.

According to data presented during the visit, since the start of the full-scale invasion, medical staff have saved 95% of the seriously wounded service members admitted to the hospital. During this time, they have performed over 63,000 surgeries and transfused more than 26 metric tons of blood.

Andriy Sybiga presented the hospital staff with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Amber Heart” award. In addition, the medical facility received osteosynthesis kits provided with the support of foreign donors.

The parties discussed the modernization of medical infrastructure, expanding the hospital’s capabilities, and engaging international partners to provide it with specialized equipment.

The international medical evacuation of Ukrainians remains a key priority. Under the Medevac Ukraine program, which Ukraine is implementing jointly with the European Union, the World Health Organization, and the governments of European countries, 34 countries have admitted more than 7,200 Ukrainians for treatment and rehabilitation since the program’s launch in 2022. The partner countries covered the costs of their transportation and treatment.

The I. I. Mechnikov Hospital is also exchanging expertise with foreign medical professionals. Ukrainian specialists are sharing their best practices in the treatment of combat injuries with colleagues in Kaunas, Lithuania, and Toulouse, France.

Cooperation continues with medical professionals from the Baltic states, the United States, and Germany. In particular, the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia is assisting the hospital with equipment.

“Ukraine today has unique experience in treating combat injuries. We have gained it at a terrible cost—lives, pain, and a daily struggle. But this experience can save lives far beyond Ukraine’s borders. And we are ready to share it with our partners,” Andriy Sybiga emphasized.

Summing up the visit, the Foreign Minister underscored the importance of direct dialogue with the military, government officials, communities, medical professionals, and the business sector to identify the region’s most pressing needs and attract international aid.

Andriy Sibiga thanked the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, for the substantive dialogue, assistance in organizing the visit, and joint efforts to engage international partners in supporting the region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

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