Ukrainian banking institutions have received a request from anti-corruption investigators to search for bank accounts and transactions made in favor of or on behalf of Nazar Romanovych Onyshchuk, who is believed to be an engineer at the State Specialized Economic Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.”

Sources told UA.News

that an investigation has been launched.

The request asks for information regarding the existence of accounts, the account numbers, the balances in those accounts, transactions conducted through them, the purpose of payments, the counterparty’s identification details, the counterparty’s account number, and the bank code used by Onyshchuk and his family members.

Anti-corruption activists are also interested in the balances of securities and other assets in the accounts of the state-owned enterprise engineer, data on fund transfers from one account to another, the purpose of payments, the counterparty’s account numbers, and the counterparty’s code as a professional participant in the capital market and organized commodity markets.

Onishchuk’s Declaration

Onishchuk’s 2025 declaration states that he owns a 1,000-square-meter plot of land and a share in an apartment of unknown size.

He also owns a 2011 BMW.

With an annual salary of 224,500 UAH (18,700 UAH per month), Onyshchuk was able to accumulate savings in the form of $213,000 in cash and 5.1 million UAH.

As a reminder, in October in the Tyachiv district, the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” reimbursed the Uhlyanska community budget for over 1.2 million UAH in damages caused to the environment as a result of illegal logging.

In the Sumy region, the head of one of the region’s forestry enterprises will stand trial on charges of selling timber at below-market prices. According to the investigation, these actions resulted in the local community losing over 9.1 million UAH in revenue.

In Volyn Oblast, a forester from the Kivertsi Forest District was exposed; he is suspected of organizing the illegal felling of 162 trees. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceed 6.5 million hryvnias.

Read us on